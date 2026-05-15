Namibia: Ongos Ladies Face Stern Tests This Weekend

The FNB Women's Super League title race could take another twist this weekend as leaders FC Ongos Ladies prepare for two difficult fixtures with their advantage at the top reduced to just one point.

Ongos remain top of the standings on 48 points after 19 matches, but their grip on the title weakened following a mixed weekend in which they hammered Mighty Angels 6-1 before being held to a goalless draw by African Stars Queens.

That stumble allowed second-placed defending champions Mighty Gunners Ladies to close the gap to a single point after securing back-to-back victories over Nust Babes and V-Power Angels.

The log leaders now head into another crucial weekend knowing any slip-up could see the title race swing in favour of their rivals with only three matches remaining.

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Ongos first face third-placed Unam Bokkies at the Unam Stadium tomorrow at 14h00 before taking on Arrows Ladies at the same venue on Sunday at 14h00 in what could prove decisive fixtures in the championship race.

Despite Unam suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Khomas Nampol Ladies last weekend, courtesy of a Helena Shumbwa last-minute goal, the students remain dangerous opponents and are still pushing to secure a strong finish inside the top three.

Arrows Ladies also arrived with confidence after collecting six points from their previous two matches, including victories over Khomas Nampol and already relegated Desert Foxes.

Champions Mighty Gunners, meanwhile, will look to take advantage of any Ongos slip-up when they travel to Oshakati for clashes against Mighty Angels tomorrow at 10h00 and African Stars Queens on Sunday at 10h00 at Uukwagula Stadium.

Gunners boast the league's most lethal attack with 69 goals scored in 19 matches and have shown strong form in recent weeks as they continue applying pressure at the summit.

Coach Mathias Haimbodi previously stressed that his side's focus remains firmly on collecting points rather than worrying about goal difference as the title race intensifies.

One of the weekend's most anticipated encounters could come on Sunday when Mighty Gunners face African Stars Queens, a side that frustrated Ongos with a goalless draw last weekend and currently sits fifth on 32 points.

Elsewhere, the battle for the top four positions also continues with Unam Bokkies, Khomas Nampol Ladies and African Stars Queens all separated by only a few points.

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Khomas Nampol, who sit fourth on 33 points, will be aiming to continue their recovery after bouncing back from defeat against Arrows Ladies with a hard-fought win over Unam last weekend.

They face Nust Babes tomorrow at 11h00 at the HTS Stadium before meeting V Power Angels on Sunday at 14h00 at the same venue.

Windhoek City SC will also hope to build on the momentum gained from consecutive victories over V-Power Angels and Nust Babes.

Charlotte Richter starred for City last weekend with a brace in their 3-0 victory over Nust Babes, while Veronica April also got on the scoresheet as the club climbed to seventh place.

City now travel north to face African Stars Queens tomorrow at 12h30 before taking on Mighty Angels on Sunday at 12h30 at Uukwagula Stadium.

At the bottom end of the table, Desert Foxes have already been relegated after managing only one point from 19 matches this season.

The remaining survival battle is now focused on Nust Babes, Mighty Angels and VPower Angels, with all three sides still fighting to avoid joining Desert Foxes in the relegation zone heading into the final rounds of the campaign.