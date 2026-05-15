Sudan: Sennar Wali Discusses Food Security and Major Development Projects With FAO Director

Wali (Governor) of Sennar State, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Al-Zubair Hassan Al-Sayid, met with the Country Director of United Nations Food and Agriculture Development (FAO) in Sudan Hong Yang and his delegation to discuss strengthening food security and expanding development interventions in the state.

The meeting, attended by FAO staff in Sennar and the Director-General of the Ministry of Production and Economic Resources, focused on ongoing and planned FAO projects in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries.

The FAO director described Sudan as one of the world's most important agricultural regions, praising Sennar farmers for maintaining production despite the challenges of war.

He outlined current and future FAO interventions, including support for smallholder farmers and the provision of improved seeds for the 2026 agricultural season, noting that 1,000 tons of improved seeds were provided in the previous season.

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He also revealed a Norway-funded watershed project, a Swiss-funded livestock health and cross-border animal movement project, and 10 new FAO-funded projects targeting youth empowerment and gender inclusion. Additional African Development Bank-funded projects will run for four years to enhance production in Sennar and other states.

He announced an upcoming visit by the FAO Deputy Director-General to launch the official distribution of improved seeds, highlighting international interest in Sennar's agricultural potential, which supports over 120,000 farmers.

The Wali welcomed the delegation, praising FAO support in the previous season and calling for expanded interventions and increased seed provision to boost productivity and food security in the state and across Sudan.