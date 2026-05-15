Sudan: Higher Education Minister - National Committee to Classify Universities and Absorb Top Graduates As Teaching Assistants

AL-GADARIF — Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Ahmed Modawi Musa, announced plans to establish a national committee to classify Sudanese universities at the ministry headquarters, alongside similar committees within universities composed of experts and academics, aimed at improving institutional performance and global rankings.

During a visit to Al-Gadarif State, he said the ministry will cover salaries of teaching assistants across all universities to absorb top graduates, stressing the state's commitment to supporting young academic talent regardless of numbers.

The Higher Education Minister highlighted efforts to promote international partnerships in research funding and develop new mechanisms for joint research projects, while urging the establishment of a geology faculty at the University of Al-Gadarif to leverage Sudan's mineral resources.

He said that the University of Al-Gadarif will be among the universities to receive a share of laboratories and computers, in addition to local and external training programs. He praised the coordination between the state government and the university administration, noting that community service is one of the key criteria for university ranking, and highlighting the university's strong performance in this area.

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University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Intisar Al-Tayib Al-Jak said the university is experiencing academic stability and regular classes, alongside development projects including a new housing complex, classrooms, and upgrades to medical, veterinary, and economics faculties, as well as engineering and pharmacy laboratories.

She added that the university has witnessed significant technological advancement through equipping faculties with modern devices, implementing a number of training courses and European Union-funded research projects, in addition to establishing partnerships with other universities.

The Secretary-General of the National Student Welfare Fund, Ahmed Hamza, said the fund aims to transform students from aid recipients into productive contributors, expressing readiness for partnership with the university to implement student production projects in Al-Gadarif State.

The minister also visited several university facilities, including engineering workshops, the entrepreneurship center, the central library, the new residential complex, the medical education unit, and student housing and welfare offices.