Sudan: Compliance With International Standards to Be Adopted for Resumption of Meat Exports

KHARTOUM — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Dr. Ammar Al-Sheikh Idris, held talks in Egypt with the Manager of TUV Austria and his deputies on compliance with quality standards and the international accreditation standard (ISO 17025) for the Central Veterinary Laboratory in Soba and the Port Sudan laboratory, as well as standards governing abattoirs.

In a press statement, he said the ministry has already begun rehabilitating the central laboratory, but work has not yet been fully completed, noting that meat exports are currently suspended due to failure to meet required conditions and standards.

He confirmed that the company has provided technical support and guidance that contributed to progress toward obtaining ISO 17025 certification, expressing optimism that procedures will be completed soon, paving the way for the resumption of meat exports.

The meeting also discussed capacity-building programs and staff training in various fields, with the company agreeing to train ministry personnel on ISO 17025, total quality management, and online training systems.

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The Undersecretary and his accompanying delegation also toured the company's laboratory sections, reviewing procedures from sample reception to results issuance, following detailed technical briefings.

During his transit stay in Egypt en route to participate in World Organisation for Animal Health meetings in Paris, he met his accompanying delegation, which included Director of the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory, Prof. Khalida Abdel Aziz Khalifa; Director-General of Animal Health and Epidemic Control, Dr. Nadia Al-Dirdiri Omar Karoum; Executive Director of the ministry, Dr. Naglaa Idris Bashir and Director of the Company in Sudan, Dr. Al-Fadil Baraka.