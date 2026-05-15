Sudan: FAO Delegation Reviews Horticulture Projects in Sennar State

SENNAR, May 14, 2026 (SUNA) - A delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), led by the Country Director in Sudan Hong Yang, visited horticulture projects in Sennar State on Thursday, accompanied by the State FAO Coordinator, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Tibn, and a number of state officials.

The Director-General of the Ministry of Production and Economic Resources, Engineer Nour-Eddin Musa Dawud, said the visit would serve the horticulture sector in the state despite existing challenges, praising the involvement of youth in agriculture and commending FAO's efforts in supporting horticulture through the provision and distribution of seeds to farmers.

He noted that discussions addressed challenges facing the agricultural, livestock, horticulture, and forestry sectors, during which a comprehensive presentation was delivered on various interventions reviewed by the FAO delegation.

For her part, the Director of the Horticulture Sector in the state, Dr. Fatima Aamer, said Sennar is primarily an agricultural state with strong comparative advantages that have enabled it to excel in horticulture compared to other states. She expressed satisfaction with the visit, noting the positive response from the FAO Country Director, which she said could help open international markets for horticultural exports.

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FAO Country Director in Sudan Hong Yang expressed satisfaction with the visit, describing it as ambitious, and said it would contribute to higher productivity through the provision of seeds for sorghum, seedlings, fruits, and vegetables. He also noted efforts to mobilize partners to increase support, expand production, and enhance global market access for exports from Sennar State and Sudan as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Ministry of Animal Resources in Sennar State, Dr. Mawahib Al-Amin, highlighted the challenges facing the livestock sector following extensive damage, calling for urgent FAO intervention to support its recovery as a key pillar of the state's economy and development.

The FAO delegation concluded its visit with an inspection of the livestock market in Singa city, accompanied by the Executive Director of Singa Locality, to assess conditions on the ground and the needs of those working in the livestock sector.