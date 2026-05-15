Sudan: FAO Delegation Reviews Livestock Projects in Sennar

The Director-General of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries in Sennar State, Dr. Mawahib Al-Amin, said in a statement to SUNA that the visit of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Country Director, Hong Yang, to the state was successful and aimed at field inspections of FAO-funded projects implemented in Sennar.

She noted that the projects focus on supporting livelihoods and developing the livestock sector, including the distribution of 600 goats to low-income households to strengthen food security.

Dr. Mawahib added that the FAO delegation also visited the Om Baneen Animal Production Research Station to assess progress in genetic improvement efforts and to review ongoing interventions aimed at enhancing Kenana cattle breeds, known for their high milk productivity.

The Director-General of the Ministry also presented a set of proposals to FAO to ensure the sustainability of the sector. These include rehabilitating veterinary station corridors and related grazing services to reduce conflicts between farmers and herders and facilitate livestock movement, as well as seeding natural rangelands with fodder crops and establishing enclosed grazing areas.

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On infrastructure, she called on FAO to support the rehabilitation of abattoirs in line with international standards and the introduction of value chain systems to maximize economic returns from livestock products. She also noted that the organization has vaccinated more than two million head of livestock following the suspension of the Soba vaccine laboratory.

SUNA notes that Sennar State is considered one of Sudan's leading livestock-producing regions and is home to rare breeds such as Kenana cattle, making international interventions by organizations such as FAO a key pillar in developing Sudan's livestock export sector.