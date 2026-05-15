South Africa: Commuters to Pay Up to R5 More On Taxi Fares From Monday

Taxi association says some drivers are struggling to meet their loan payments and have had their vehicles repossessed

From Monday, 18 May, commuters are set to pay between R2 and R5 more for taxi fares on certain routes. This was confirmed by the Cape's two main taxi associations, CATA and CODETA.

Both associations say the fare increase is due to significant fuel and diesel price increases.

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Earlier this month, we reported how the recent fuel price hikes had hurt the bottom line for taxi operators, forcing the industry to consider raising prices.

On 6 May, petrol increased by R3.27 per litre and diesel increased by R5.27 per litre.

CATA chairperson Solethi Sawulisi said drivers are struggling to meet their loan payments, and as a result, some have had their vehicles repossessed.

"This has left us with no alternative but to adjust our fares. We appreciate your understanding during this time," said Sawulisi.

"The decision was not taken lightly, and commuters were considered," he said.

CODETA spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana said, "We tried to engage the provincial government to meet us halfway, but those negotiations failed thus we took the decision to increase prices. We took this decision with heavy hearts but we have no choice. We normally increase our prices on 2 December but this year we decided to increase it now because of the fuel price increase."

Commuter Sesihle Mpevu, from Nyanga, said he will feel the pinch with the increase, but he understood it was necessary. "We were expecting the increase but not this much. The taxi industry has assured us that they will take a long time before they increase the prices again."

Mthobeli Mthi told GroundUp that he would now use trains because it is cheaper.

"Taxis are expensive and trains are much cheaper ... They are going to lose many customers as a result of this increase," he said.