Namibia: When 'Best Interest of Members' Becomes Convenient

opinion

In pension fund governance, few phrases carry as much weight or pass with as little resistance as "in the best interest of members". It is the standard against which decisions are justified, strategies are defended, and outcomes are explained. Yet, precisely because of its authority, it has become a phrase that is rarely examined. Increasingly, it risks being used not only as a guiding principle but also as a convenient conclusion invoked at the end of a decision, rather than tested throughout its making.

The obligation itself is not in question. The requirement to act in the interest of members is deeply rooted in fiduciary law, a doctrine that developed over centuries within English common law. At its core, fiduciary duty requires those entrusted with managing the affairs of others to act with loyalty, good faith, and an appropriate degree of care, skill, and diligence. Pension funds, by their nature, embody this relationship. Those who oversee them do so not for themselves, but for the benefit of members and beneficiaries whose financial security depends on the decisions made.

Over time, courts, regulators, and governance frameworks have interpreted this fiduciary obligation as requiring decision-makers to act in what has come to be understood as the "best interest of members." Importantly, however, this phrase is not always explicitly defined in legislation. Rather, it is derived from a broader legal standard. Even within the Pension Funds Act, the emphasis is placed on the proper administration of funds, adherence to rules, and the protection and distribution of benefits, without prescribing a singular, fixed definition of what constitutes the "best interest" in every context. Similarly, the Financial Institutions and Markets Act, particularly in Chapter 5 dealing with retirement funds, imposes clear duties on boards to act honestly and with due care, skill, and diligence in managing fund affairs, thereby reinforcing the same underlying obligation, albeit through governance language rather than a defined phrase.

This distinction is subtle but significant. The duty is unquestionably legal and enforceable. The phrase through which it is commonly expressed, however, remains interpretive. It is shaped not only by statutory provisions but also by practice, judgement, and the evolving norms of governance. It is precisely this interpretive nature that creates both its strength and its vulnerability.

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Convenience

The difficulty arises when the phrase "best interest of members" shifts from being a standard that guides decision-making to one that simply concludes it. In many instances, it is introduced not at the beginning of deliberations, where it might serve as a framework against which options are rigorously tested, but at the end, as a justification for decisions already taken. Its invocation, in such cases, can have the effect of closing discussion rather than inviting it. Once a decision is framed in those terms, it acquires an inherent legitimacy that is rarely challenged.

This is not necessarily the result of bad faith. On the contrary, most decision-makers operate with a genuine intention to serve the members whose interests they are entrusted to protect. However, the structure within which decisions are made allows the phrase to assume a level of authority that can obscure the complexity of those decisions. Every governance determination involves trade-offs, whether between cost and return, risk and security, or short-term outcomes and long-term sustainability. Yet these trade-offs are seldom articulated in a manner that allows members to fully appreciate the basis upon which decisions are made.

Definition and accountability

In this context, the phrase can begin to function as a form of institutional shorthand. It simplifies what are often complex considerations into a single, seemingly definitive conclusion. It also has the effect of diffusing accountability. Because it is inherently difficult to argue against what is presented as being in the "best interest", the space for meaningful interrogation becomes limited. The question is no longer whether the decision was optimal among available alternatives, but whether it can be reasonably framed within the broad and flexible contours of the phrase itself.

The real issue, therefore, is not misuse, but the absence of a clearly defined and consistently applied standard. What constitutes the "best interest" of members is not self-evident. It is contingent on a range of factors, including the objectives of the fund, the profile of its membership, prevailing economic conditions, and the time horizon within which decisions are made. In the absence of a structured approach to defining and testing this standard, it remains sufficiently elastic to accommodate a wide range of outcomes.

This has important implications for ordinary members. For many, the governance of their retirement savings is remote and opaque. They are not part of the deliberations or privy to the competing considerations that shape final decisions. What they see is the outcome, usually accompanied by an assurance that it was made in their best interest. That assurance may be correct, but it is seldom supported by enough transparency to be properly understood, let alone evaluated independently.

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Phrase to standard

If the principle of acting in the best interest of members is to retain its central place in pension fund governance, it must evolve beyond its current usage as a broadly accepted expression. It must become a standard that is capable of articulation and demonstration. This does not require rigid definition in every instance, but it does require a greater degree of clarity as to how decisions are evaluated, what alternatives were considered, and on what basis one course of action was preferred over another.

Ultimately, the strength of the principle lies not in how often it is invoked, but in how rigorously it is applied. To rely on it without examination risks reducing it to a form of governance rhetoric. To interrogate it, to define it in context, and to demonstrate its application is what gives it substance. If it is to remain the cornerstone of fiduciary responsibility, then it must move from being a phrase that is relied upon to a standard that is consistently and transparently upheld.

*Vincent Shimutwikeni is a retirement funds author and pension industry professional.