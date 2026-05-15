Equatorial Guinea: Appointment of Bishop of Bata

14 May 2026
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Vatican City — The Holy Father, Leo XIV, has appointed Bishop Miguel Angel Nguema Bee Etete, S.D.B., currently Apostolic Administrator of the same See and Bishop of the Diocese of Ebebiyin, as Bishop of the Diocese of Bata.

Miguel Angel Nguema Bee Etete was born on July 13, 1969, in Bata, Equatorial Guinea. After studying Philosophy at the Don Bosco Institute of Philosophy and Human Sciences in Lomé, Togo, and Theology at the Theologicum Saint François de Sales in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, he obtained a Licentiate in Educational Sciences from the Pontifical Salesian University in Rome.

He was ordained a priest on July 24, 2000.

He was appointed Bishop of Ebibeyín on April 1, 2017, and received his episcopal ordination on May 20. Since December 2024, he has been Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Bata. (Fides News Agency, 14/5/2026)

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

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