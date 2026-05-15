Rwanda: We Can Finance the Future Using National Assets

opinion

Rwanda's recent publication of a government balance sheet showing public assets valued at more than Rwf22 trillion is more than an accounting milestone. It provides an important foundation for future thinking on asset securitised development financing.

ALSO READ: Unlocking IPSAS benefits beyond accounting compliance

For the first time, Rwanda has a clear, IPSAS-compliant valuation of its national wealth. This breakthrough transforms how we view public assets - no longer as static holdings, but as dynamic, strategic resources capable of generating long-term value. An IPSAS-compliant national asset register now provides the foundation for sophisticated financial engineering. It opens the door to structured mechanisms, such as asset-backed securities and Special Purpose Vehicles, that can monetize predictable revenue streams from sovereign assets. These instruments can create high-quality, verifiable collateral to attract private capital for critical development projects, all while preserving national ownership and avoiding the depletion of liquid reserves.

ALSO READ: Rwanda registers $2.62 billion in investments in 2025

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Growing debt pressures across developing economies are creating the need for complementary financing approaches that are more sustainable over the long term.

Rwanda's balance sheet now gives policymakers a clearer picture of the country's public wealth. Roads, land, buildings, investments, and other state assets are not just static public holdings. They can also support structured financing mechanisms capable of attracting long-term private capital into national development priorities.

ALSO READ: What economists say about impact of Africa CEO Forum

Globally, countries are increasingly using forms of asset-backed financing to mobilize capital without immediately increasing traditional sovereign debt exposure. In simple terms, this involves identifying reliable future revenues connected to public assets and using them to support investment structures that institutional investors can participate in.

Countries such as India, United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia have, in different ways, benefited from forms of non-bank or alternative financial intermediation to accelerate economic growth and infrastructure development. In India, non-bank financial institutions helped expand credit beyond the traditional banking sector, supporting housing, infrastructure and manufacturing at scale commercial bank alone could not sustain. Equally, the UAE used sophisticated project finance structures, to finance what we see today.

For Rwanda, the discussion is not about aggressive financial experimentation. It is about gradually building modern financing tools within a disciplined and regulated framework. Carefully supervised securitization mechanisms could eventually become useful instruments for supporting national development goals while maintaining public oversight and strategic control.

But, alternative financing should not be misunderstood as "shadow banking" in the negative sense often associated with weak regulation. In advanced markets, non-bank financial intermediation has long played an important role in infrastructure financing and capital market development. The key difference lies in governance, transparency, risk management, and regulatory supervision.

Rwanda already has several advantages in this area. The country has built a reputation for relatively strong public financial management, improving investor confidence, and implementing reforms in a structured manner. This creates a favorable environment for exploring carefully designed pilot financing structures under the supervision of the National Bank of Rwanda and other regulatory institutions.

ALSO READ: Rising investor confidence fuels development of 10 industrial parks

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the same time, caution will be essential. Public assets should never be overleveraged or placed into opaque structures that weaken public trust. Independent valuations, transparent reporting, proper legal frameworks, and phased implementation will all be necessary.

The significance of the Rwf22 trillion valuation is therefore not simply the number itself. The real importance lies in the visibility it creates. Governments make better financial decisions when they clearly understand the value, performance, and financing potential of their assets.

As African countries continue searching for new models to finance development, Rwanda has an opportunity to demonstrate how disciplined public asset management can gradually support more innovative and sustainable financing solutions.

The writer is an ideator and alternative development financing strategist.