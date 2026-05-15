Rwanda: Volleyball - Police's Shyaka Vows Improved Display Against Reg

15 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Police VC middle blocker Frank Shyaka has promised a strong response as his side prepares to face REG VC in Game 4 of the 2025/26 playoff finals scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at Petit Stade.

Shyaka recently played a crucial role in helping Police VC reach the final of the Africa Men's Volleyball Club Championship, where the team secured a silver medal, while he was also named Best Middle Blocker of the tournament.

However, the momentum failed to continue in the domestic playoffs as Police suffered a Game 3 defeat to REG VC, leaving the best-of-five finals series at 2-1.

ALSO READ: REG VC defeat Police VC to force Game 4 in finals series

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Ahead of the decisive clash that could determine whether Police VC finally secure their first league title, Shyaka called on volleyball fans to rally behind the team, promising a great performance.

"I am ready to prove myself again and help the team bounce back," Shyaka told Time Sport.

When asked about how Police plan to deal with REG's key players, including captain Marker Thon Madol, attacker Nicholas Matui, and left-side hitter Merci Gisubizo, especially after Eric Kwizera struggled in Game 3 following the absence of Brazilian player Bettim Mathues, Shyaka remained confident.

ALSO READ: Engwua out to make impact as REG VC seek Game 5 lifeline

"Our coaches have already reviewed the mistakes we made, especially in serving and other tactical areas. As players, we see the previous defeat as homework. Now we have another chance to come back stronger," he added.

Game 4 schedule

Police VC vs REG VC -- 6 PM, Petit Stade

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