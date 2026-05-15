Rwanda: Rubavu Derby - Etincelles Aims for Survival Against Marines

Struggling Etincelles FC will battle local rivals Marines FC in a crucial BK Pro League Rubavu derby at Umuganda Stadium on Saturday at 3PM.

The match is vital for Etincelles, who are fighting relegation, while Marines aim to strengthen their place in the top half of the table.

Marines won the first-round meeting 2-0.

Etincelles coach Abdu Beken Bizimana said his side is determined ahead of the match.

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"It is a tough derby, but my players know the task ahead," he said.

The rivalry has remained intense among players and fans, with Marines enjoying stronger displays in recent meetings.

Marines coach Yves Rwasamanzi said his team is targeting another victory.

"We want all the points because they are very important for my team. We beat them in the first round and want to maintain the same result," he said.

A win for Etincelles would move them to 28 points, though they would stay 16th.

Marines, eighth on 41 points, could move closer to seventh-placed Mukura.

In another Saturday fixture, Police FC will host already-crowned champions Al Hilal in the day's late kickoff.

Other Saturday fixtures:

SC Kiyovu vs AS Muhanga at Kigali Pelé Stadium (3PM)

Mukura vs Bugesera at Kamena Stadium (3PM)

Police FC vs Al Hilal at Kigali Pelé Stadium (6:30PM)