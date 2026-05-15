Rwanda: Rubavu Derby - Etincelles Aims for Survival Against Marines

15 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Struggling Etincelles FC will battle local rivals Marines FC in a crucial BK Pro League Rubavu derby at Umuganda Stadium on Saturday at 3PM.

The match is vital for Etincelles, who are fighting relegation, while Marines aim to strengthen their place in the top half of the table.

Marines won the first-round meeting 2-0.

Etincelles coach Abdu Beken Bizimana said his side is determined ahead of the match.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It is a tough derby, but my players know the task ahead," he said.

The rivalry has remained intense among players and fans, with Marines enjoying stronger displays in recent meetings.

Marines coach Yves Rwasamanzi said his team is targeting another victory.

"We want all the points because they are very important for my team. We beat them in the first round and want to maintain the same result," he said.

A win for Etincelles would move them to 28 points, though they would stay 16th.

Marines, eighth on 41 points, could move closer to seventh-placed Mukura.

In another Saturday fixture, Police FC will host already-crowned champions Al Hilal in the day's late kickoff.

Other Saturday fixtures:

SC Kiyovu vs AS Muhanga at Kigali Pelé Stadium (3PM)

Mukura vs Bugesera at Kamena Stadium (3PM)

Police FC vs Al Hilal at Kigali Pelé Stadium (6:30PM)

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.