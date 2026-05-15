Uganda: Kira Municipal Trade Expo Opens With Focus On Supporting Local Businesses

Hundreds of exhibitors, investors and government agencies have gathered at the 2026 Kira Municipal Council Annual Trade Expo, an event aimed at promoting local businesses, strengthening small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and connecting manufacturers directly to consumers under the Buy Uganda Build Uganda initiative.

Different companies and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Thursday turned up for the opening day of the 2026 Kira Municipal Council Annual Trade Expo aimed at promoting local businesses and connecting manufacturers directly to customers.

The expo, organised under the theme "Driving Inclusive Social and Economic Transformation," is targeting at least 350 exhibitors drawn from different sectors of business and public service.

According to organisers, Kira Municipality is among the fastest-growing urban centres in the country, with a steadily rising number of investors and entrepreneurs, making it an ideal location to support local businesses and taxpayers.

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Speaking during the opening of the expo, organiser Hanifa Kasule said this year's exhibition is expected to attract at least 350 exhibitors, including government agencies, to help the public access information and services offered by different institutions.

"Our target is 350 exhibitors, as well as government agencies like NIRA and Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation," Kasule said.

She explained that the expo is intended to create a platform where businesses can showcase their products, increase customer awareness and expand market penetration within the community.

Exhibitors at the trade expo said the event provides them with an opportunity to market their products directly to consumers while encouraging the public to trust and support locally made products in line with the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy.

They noted that such exhibitions help businesses improve visibility, interact directly with customers and build confidence in Ugandan-made products.

The Kira Municipal Council Annual Trade Expo 2026 officially started on May 14 and will run until May 17, 2026.