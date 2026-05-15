Uganda: Kabale Prepares for Swearing-in of New District Leadership On May 18

15 May 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

Kabale District is set to usher in a new political leadership on May 18, 2026, with newly elected leaders expected to officially assume office during a swearing-in ceremony at the district headquarters, marking the beginning of a new five-year local government term.

Preparations are in high gear in Kabale District ahead of the swearing-in of the newly elected district leadership, scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026, at the district headquarters.

The ceremony will begin with the swearing-in of the newly elected LC5 Chairperson, followed by the inauguration of district councilors elected to represent sub-counties and town councils across the district.

According to Kabale District Communications Officer Alex Byakatonda, the ceremony will be presided over by the Chief Magistrate of Kabale Magistrate's Court, who will administer the oath of office to the incoming leaders.

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"Immediately after the swearing-in, the Chief Administrative Officer will officially hand over the instruments of power and leadership to the newly sworn-in district chairperson, marking the formal transition into office," Byakatonda said.

He added that after assuming office, councilors will convene their first sitting to elect the District Council Speaker in the presence of the Chief Magistrate. Once elected, the Speaker will preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker.

District officials said all arrangements were progressing smoothly to ensure an orderly inauguration ceremony and seamless transition of leadership.

Byakatonda called on residents, local leaders, civil servants and other stakeholders to attend the event in large numbers, describing it as "a significant milestone in strengthening local governance and democratic leadership in Kabale District."

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