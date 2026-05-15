Uganda: Turkimenistan Envoy Pays Courtesy Visit to Museveni

The leader of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, Mr. Ata Serdarow has paid a courtesy visit to President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe before departing Uganda.

Mr. Serdarow had travelled to Uganda to represent President Serdar Berdimuhamedow at President Museveni's swearing-in ceremony held on May 12, 2026.

President Museveni welcomed Mr. Serdarow and thanked him for travelling to Uganda to represent President Berdimuhamedow at the ceremony.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the meeting, President Museveni also gifted Mr. Serdarow books about Uganda as a gesture of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

On his part, Mr. Serdarow expressed Turkmenistan's interest in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation with Uganda.

"We wish to develop relations between our two countries and also strengthen cooperation between our parties and parliaments," Mr. Serdarow said.

"Using this opportunity, I would also like to thank the Foreign Affairs office for their efforts and the hospitality they showed us. Thank you very much, and I wish you the very best," he added.

Mr. Serdarow described the visit as historic, noting that it was his first time in Uganda and also the first official visit by a representative from Turkmenistan to the country.

"This is my first time in Uganda and also the first time a representative from our country has visited here," he said.

Mr. Serdarow further briefed President Museveni on Turkmenistan's economy, noting that the country is rich in natural gas and oil reserves.

"Our country is rich in natural gas and oil reserves. We supply gas to China through three pipelines every year, and we are also planning to build a fourth line," he noted.

He added that Turkmenistan also exports cotton and textile products to several countries, including the United States of America.

"We also produce cotton and high-quality textile products which we export to other countries, including the USA. We produce meat, beef and more than one million tonnes of wheat," he said.

Mr. Serdarow also explained that about 80 percent of Turkmenistan is covered by desert, creating challenges related to water scarcity.

Despite this, he praised Uganda for its climate, natural beauty and hospitality.

"I like this nation very much because of the weather, the water and the natural environment," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Your people and yourself are very hospitable. We witnessed the unity and joy of Ugandans during our stay here. It was a big surprise for me to see such a beautiful and warm nation," he added.

Turkmenistan is a landlocked country bordered by Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea, with a population of about seven million people.

The meeting was also attended by Henry Okello Oryem, the outgoing Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.