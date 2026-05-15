Angolan Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainability of Social Protection System

13 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security (MAPTSS), Teresa Dias, reaffirmed on Wednesday in Luanda the government's commitment to the sustainability of the mandatory social protection system through the implementation of several measures.

Speaking at the "Green Certificates" award ceremony to companies that comply with obligations of the mandatory social protection system, the minister highlighted the various ongoing projects in the sector, such as broadening the contributory base, combating informality, and including self-employed workers, domestic workers, those in the agricultural sector, the digital economy, among others.

The minister recalled that the government launched a profound technological modernization process of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), the results of which are already visible to citizens and businesses.

"We created INSS Digital, designed the Mandatory Social Protection Management System (PSO), the 3S, implemented biometric proof of life and other advances that demonstrate that Angola is building a modern, transparent and sustainable social protection system," the minister said.

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The minister announced that the Green Certificate is presented as a special incentive instrument to boost the regularization of taxpayers' debt to the Mandatory Social Protection Management Entity, in order to ensure its sustainability in the short, medium and long term.

Teresa Dias spoke of the work developed by the Informal Economy Reconversion Program (PREI), which has allowed the formalization of numerous citizens who are now experiencing the benefits of this regularization.

She clarified that the fight against evasion and contribution fraud, through the strengthening of the inspection of companies, ensures that all companies declare real salaries and pay what is due.

"The State cannot walk this path alone. Companies and employers must register all workers from day one, declaring correct salaries and paying contributions on time," the minister said.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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