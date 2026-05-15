Angola: Ministers Reaffirm Implementation of the Principles of the Benguela Current Convention

Luanda — The Ministers of Fisheries and Marine Resources of Angola, South Africa and Namibia reaffirmed on Wednesday, in Luanda, the implementation of the objectives and principles of the Benguela Current Convention, towards socio-economic development, food security and the well-being of the population of the region.

According to the statement from the 7th Ministerial Conference of the Benguela Current Convention Commission, held today, the ministers also reaffirmed the commitment of the Member States to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 14, as well as to any other relevant agreements.

The Conference reviewed the progress made in implementing the Strategic Action Program 2023-2028 and acknowledged the challenges faced regarding the mobilization of financial resources, institutional strengthening and human capital development, according to the statement.

The ministers approved the Strategic Action Plan of the Benguela Current Convention for the period 2023-2028, a guiding instrument for the sustainable management of living and non-living marine resources, the conservation of biodiversity, the strengthening of resilience to climate change and the development of an inclusive blue economy in the region.

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The Conference underlined the need to strengthen regional cooperation and scientific research, including data exchange, environmental monitoring and the strengthening of technical capacities, as well as the joint efforts undertaken by Member States to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Participants at the event welcomed the continued support provided by cooperation partners, including the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the European Union, the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, through GIZ, and other strategic partners, whose contribution will continue to be essential for the implementation of the Strategic Action Plan 2023-2028.

The final document also reports that the ministers encouraged the Convention secretariat to continue mobilizing additional resources to ensure the sustainability of the organization.

Finally, they recognized the importance of harmonizing the legal and regulatory framework for the effective management of living and non-living resources in the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem.