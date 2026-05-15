Africa: Angola to Present Investment Opportunities At the 'Africa CEO Forum 2026' in Kigali

Luanda — The presentation of investment opportunities and Angola's new economic profile will dominate Angola's agenda at the 13th edition of the "Africa CEO Forum 2026," considered the largest annual international meeting of the African private sector, taking place on the 14th and 15th of this month in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

At the forum, the country will be represented by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, who will speak on the panel "Invest in Angola," according to a press release accessed by ANGOP on Wednesday.

According to the document, Angolan participation will take place in a context where agriculture has assumed a central role in the national productive structure, currently establishing itself as the largest contributor to the Angolan economy, surpassing the traditional oil sector in the weight of domestic economic activity, reflecting the ongoing diversification process.

During the panel, the official will also present the main economic reforms implemented by the Executive, highlighting the improvement of the business environment, expansion of logistical and productive infrastructures, incentives for private investment and growth in non-oil sectors, particularly agriculture, manufacturing, energy, logistics and mining.

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On the sidelines of the forum, José de Lima Massano will hold meetings with African investors, representatives of international financial institutions and business leaders, aiming to strengthen economic partnerships and mobilize new investments for Angola.

The 2026 edition of the Africa CEO Forum takes place under the theme "The imperative of scale: Why Africa must embrace shared ownership" and is expected to bring together around 2,500 participants from approximately 75 countries.

Among the prominent figures announced for the event are the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

Organized by Jeune Afrique Media Group, in partnership with the International Finance Corporation, the Africa CEO Forum has established itself as one of the main platforms for dialogue between African governments, investors and business leaders.

In the 2025 edition, held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, the Minister of State also participated, representing the Angolan Head of State, and at the time highlighted the need for new forms of partnership between the public and private sectors to generate competitive advantages for the African continent.