Angola: Government Reaffirms Aid Commitment for Benguela Flood Victims

Benguela — The Vice-Governor for Social, Political and Economic Affairs of the Angolan southwestern Benguela province, Cátia Cachuco, reaffirmed on Wednesday the Government's commitment to safely resettle families affected by the flooding of the Cavaco River.

In statements at a press conference, she informed that the provincial Executive is working with a database of 31,490 registered families, of which 2,761 have already returned to their homes because they meet the safety conditions.

According to Cátia Cachuco, the resettlement process is divided into two phases: the voluntary individual rehabilitation of partially damaged residences and the plan for the construction of new housing, currently being prepared by the Government. "We also believe in the intention of people who already have space for construction, with the support of the Government," she stated.

The official revealed that a space has already been identified for the construction of the new houses and that there is an infrastructure plan prepared, the detailed disclosure of which will be made in due course.

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She added that there is a Presidential Decree related to the process and reiterated that the guidance is to ensure the safe return of the victims to their areas of residence. "We ask for some calm and patience from the affected families," she appealed.

For the most complex cases, she explained that treatment will begin in the coming days, as it requires adequate spaces and specific precautionary measures.

According to the vice-governor, the criteria for the return of families take into account the signage of the areas, the state of the dwellings and the conditions of the neighborhoods, in order to prevent people from returning to places without minimum living conditions.

She also informed that 119 families with partially damaged houses will benefit from specific support for the rehabilitation of their residences, in a process different from that intended for families affected only by floods.

On that occasion, Cátia Cachuco highlighted that the Provincial Government has a structured resettlement plan for the affected families, developed with the support of the Central Government, through the Ministry of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing, for short- and medium-term solutions.

She also explained that the process of distributing the received goods is being properly monitored and controlled. She clarified that the first families accommodated in the accommodation centers were registered during the emergency phase, which lasted for two weeks, and that the Government is working based on this data.

According to her, the affected families come from various neighborhoods and are classified into different profiles, namely families with flooded, partially damaged, or totally destroyed houses. Despite some doubts raised about the process, she assured that the Executive will continue to work to assist all affected families. "We have explicit instructions from the Central Government to assist everyone," she assured.

The governor acknowledged that not all victims sought refuge in shelters, with some remaining in the homes of relatives, churches, and other locations, situations which, she stated, are also under the control of the authorities. She mentioned that the Government has received lists of victims housed outside official centers, forwarded by institutions and family members, allowing them to provide assistance to these people as well.

She added that, due to the dynamic nature of the situation, several alternative gathering points have emerged, such as Pecuária and Cotel, locations where the Government has also provided humanitarian support. Cátia Cachuco appealed for the collaboration of the population, encouraging citizens to share information about the difficulties and needs faced by the victims, to facilitate the intervention of the authorities.

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She also explained that awareness-raising work is underway among people who have not yet registered, often because they believe that the support is only intended for other families. "The process is under control.

What is needed is better circulation of information about the work that the Government is developing daily," she emphasized.

The official also reported that the replacement of some tents in the reception centers began this Wednesday, as foreseen in the assistance plan.

Regarding the eventual return of families to the Ombaka National Stadium, she explained that constraints related to basic sanitation persist. Currently, the reception centers house approximately 10,000 people, of which approximately 4,000 are in the old camp and 6,000 in the new camp. JM/CRB/TED/DOJ