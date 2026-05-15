Algeria: Angolan Head of State Returns to the Country From Algiers

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço returned to the country early Wednesday evening from Algeria, where he undertook a 3-day state visit at the invitation of his counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Upon arrival, the Angolan Head of State was received by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, and other high-ranking Angolan state officials.

Throughout his visit, the two Heads of State held official meetings and private conversations, while, in parallel, officials from both countries met to discuss issues related to strengthening political, economic, and diplomatic relations.

As a result of these meetings, the two states signed 11 agreements, including memoranda of understanding in strategic areas.

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These agreements are related to the sectors of oil and gas, mining, transport, water resources, telecommunications, vocational training, higher education, pharmaceutical industry, veterinary health, among others.

After the formalization of the agreements, the Algerian President announced the opening of a direct air link with Angola starting in July.

On that occasion, the Angolan President expressed interest in exploring all existing cooperation opportunities between the country and Algeria, with a view to the socio-economic development of both nations.

The two governments also reaffirmed common positions on matters related to peace, security and development on the African continent.

The agenda also included visits of a historical and cultural nature, such as to the National Museum of Moudjahid, a symbol of the Algerian liberation struggle.

During the three days of the visit, one of the highlights was President João Lourenço's speech in the Algerian Parliament, where the Head of State called for greater coordination among African countries in the face of inequalities in the international system, highlighting the worsening tensions in different regions of the planet.

He also criticized the logic of imposing the will of the strongest in international relations, to the detriment of international law and peaceful coexistence among peoples.

During his stay in Algeria, President João Lourenço was honored by his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with the highest level of honorary decoration awarded by the Algerian State, in recognition of his commitment to strengthening the relations of friendship and cooperation between Angola and Algeria.

In the same ceremony, the Angolan Head of State awarded the Algerian statesman the Order of Agostinho Neto, the highest decoration granted by the Angolan State to individuals who distinguish themselves through relevant achievements for the benefit of nations and peoples.

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João Lourenço also visited the Fouka 2 Seawater Desalination Plant, located in the Tipaza province of Algeria, a strategic infrastructure inaugurated to strengthen the water security of the region and parts of Algiers.

He also learned about the National School of Artificial Intelligence, an institution of higher education of excellence located in Algiers, Algeria, dedicated to the training of engineers specializing in artificial intelligence and data science.

At the conclusion of his state mission, President João Lourenço visited the Grand Mosque of Algeria, one of the largest religious infrastructures on the African continent.

On that occasion, the Angolan statesman advocated strengthening dialogue between cultures, peoples, and different religious faiths as an essential factor for preserving world peace and harmony.

For his part, the Director General of the Grand Mosque of Algeria, Mohamed Maamoun, highlighted the importance of the historical relations between Angola and Algeria, stating that the presence of the Angolan Head of State at that religious and cultural complex confirms the institution's purpose of serving as a platform for rapprochement between African peoples and strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation.

The visit was considered historic as it represents a new impetus in relations between Angola and Algeria, countries that have maintained diplomatic ties since 1976.