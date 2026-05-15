Algeria: Angola and Algeria Bolster Mechanisms to Consolidate Bilateral Cooperation

Algiers — Angolan and Algerian authorities reinforced this week mechanisms for strengthening bilateral cooperation during the three-day state visit paid by the Angolan president João Lourenço at the invitation of his counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

During the visit, the two Heads of State held official meetings and private conversations, while, in parallel, officials met and focused on strengthening political, economic and diplomatic relations.

As a result of these meetings, the two countries signed 11 agreements, including memorandum of understanding in strategic areas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

These agreements are related to the sectors of oil and gas, mining, transport, water resources, telecommunications, vocational training, higher education, pharmaceutical industry, veterinary health, among others.

The Algerian President announced the opening of a direct air link with Angola starting in July.

The Angolan president expressed interest in exploring all existing opportunities for cooperation between the country and Algeria, with a view to the socio-economic development of both nations.

The two governments also reaffirmed common positions on matters related to peace, security, and development on the African continent.

The agenda also included visits of a historical and cultural nature, such as to the National Museum of Moudjahid, a symbol of the Algerian liberation struggle.

One of the highlights was President João Lourenço's speech at the Algerian Parliament, where he called for greater coordination among African countries in the face of inequalities in the international system, highlighting the worsening tensions in different regions of the planet.

João Lourenço also criticized the logic of imposing the will of the strongest in international relations, to the detriment of international law and peaceful coexistence among peoples.

During his stay in Algeria, President João Lourenço was distinguished by his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with the highest level of honorary decoration awarded by the Algerian State, in recognition of his commitment to strengthening the relations of friendship and cooperation between Angola and Algeria.

The Angolan Head of State awarded the Algerian statesman the Order of Agostinho Neto, the highest decoration granted by the Angolan State to individuals who distinguish themselves through relevant achievements for the benefit of nations and peoples.

João Lourenço also visited the Fouka 2 Seawater Desalination Plant, located in the Tipaza province of Algeria, a strategic infrastructure inaugurated to strengthen the water security of the region and parts of Algiers.

He also learned about the National School of Artificial Intelligence, an institution of higher education of excellence located in Algiers, Algeria, dedicated to the training of engineers specializing in artificial intelligence and data science.

At the conclusion of his state mission, President João Lourenço visited the Grand Mosque of Algeria, one of the largest religious infrastructures on the African continent.

The Angolan statesman advocated for strengthening dialogue between cultures, peoples, and different religious faiths as an essential factor for preserving world peace and harmony.

The visit was considered historic as it represents a new impetus in relations between Angola and Algeria, countries that have maintained diplomatic ties since 1976.

Cooperation

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Angola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Relations between Angola and Algeria date back to the period of the National Liberation Struggle, a phase in which the Algerian state provided political, diplomatic, and military support to Angolan nationalist movements.

Following Angola's independence, proclaimed in November 1975, the two countries formalized diplomatic relations in 1976 and deepened cooperation with the signing of the General Agreement on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, initialed in Luanda on April 15, 1983.

Angola and Algeria have consolidated partnerships in the energy, oil and gas, mineral resources, education, agriculture, transport, defense, and technical-professional training sectors.

In recent years, the two countries have intensified political consultations and bilateral meetings, notably the signing, in April 2025, of a Memorandum of Understanding on the creation of a Political Consultation Mechanism between them. MGM/SC/DAN/AMP