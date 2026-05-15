Angola: Minister Reaffirms Government's Actions to Secure Sustainable Marine Resources Management

Talatona — The Minister of Tourism, Marcio Daniel, reaffirmed on Wednesday in Luanda that Angola has implemented several initiatives to ensure the sustainable management of its marine resources.

The minister made the statement at the 7th Ministerial Conference of the Benguela Current Convention (BCC), which brings together representatives from Angola, Namibia and South Africa.

Marcio Daniel said that under Angola's National Sea Strategy (ENMA), the country is promoting a sustainable economy by strengthening Marine Spatial Planning, with an emphasis on national sovereignty and, above all, on guaranteeing food security.

The minister added that the National Biodiversity Plan secures the protection of specific habitats and the conservation of threatened species, as a way to ensure the maintenance of ecosystem services.

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He stressed that this commitment puts Angola in line with the fundamental principles for the conservation of biodiversity, the sustainable use of its components and the fair sharing of benefits derived from genetic resources.

Marcio Daniel called on Namibia and South Africa to unite for a common agenda of sustainable development in transboundary areas, preparing for the protection of biodiversity in international waters and promoting the fair sharing of the benefits of resources.

Namibia's Minister of Fisheries, Inger Zaamwani, on his turn said that her country fully supports Angola's development efforts, especially those of the communities that depend on this ecosystem.

The minister highlighted the preservation of ocean essential for the stability and sustainable development of nations, having recognized the relevance of this ecosystem, which benefits populations and economies, both now and for future generations.

Inger Zaamwani stated that there is a commitment to strengthen governmental cooperation, focusing on knowledge transfer and the management of marine resources.

The Namibian official said that the strategic management of these resources is vital, as fish do not recognize borders, having defended the need to guarantee the sustainability of resources, promote the strengthening of marine populations, and ensure strategic access to resources in the long term.

The Benguela Current Convention is an intergovernmental organization between Angola, Namibia, and South Africa, signed in 2013, to jointly manage and protect the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem.

It is the world's first ecosystem-based commission, promoting the sustainable use, conservation, and rehabilitation of shared marine resources. VS/GIZ/CS/AMP