Angola: Business Opportunities in Angolan Mining Sector to Be Presented At Investment Conference in London

14 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The potential and investment opportunities in the national extractive sector will be presented on Thursday in London at the Angolan International Oil, Gas and Mining Investment Conference.

The event, co-organized by the Angolan Embassy in the United Kingdom and the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, will be opened by Minister Diamantino Azevedo, with the participation of members of the Angolan Executive, international investors, industry operators and experts.

According to a note received by ANGOP, the conference will present opportunities along the mineral resources value chain, highlighting Angola's still largely unexplored geological potential, as well as investment opportunities in the exploration and production of strategic minerals, focusing on diamonds, iron, copper and rare earths.

The note reflects that, within the oil and gas sector, opportunities in the "upstream" and "downstream" segments will be presented, including blocks available for exploration, production, and development of gas projects.

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The strengthening of refining capacities, with an emphasis on projects in Cabinda, Soyo, and Lobito, as well as initiatives related to the energy transition and industrial development, are also on the event's agenda.

The program also includes technical presentations, panel discussions, and business meetings, involving national institutions such as Sonangol, the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), Endiama, SODIAM, the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), and the Geological Institute of Angola (IGEO), in conjunction with international investors and companies.

With this initiative, it emphasizes, Angola reinforces its strategy of economic diversification, leveraging natural resources, attracting international capital, and consolidating its position as a strategic destination for investment on the African continent.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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