Angola Assumes Presidency of the Benguela Current Convention Commission

Luanda — Carmen do Sacramento Neto, the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources of Angola, is the new chairperson of the Benguela Current Commission (BCC). She assumed the rotational presidency on Wednesday for a two-year term during the 7th Ministerial Conference in Luanda, succeeding Namibia.

In her inaugural speech, the new chairperson of the Benguela Current Convention Commission, Carmen do Sacramento Neto, stated that the mandate that begins today represents a new stage in the collective commitment of the member states and the consolidation of sustainable ocean governance, in an effort to continue the work developed by Namibia.

She stressed that the current context is marked by natural environmental variability and the impacts of climate change, which greatly contribute to the degradation of the Benguela Current marine ecosystem habitat and, consequently, to the loss of biodiversity, progressively decreasing its resilience.

This reality, according to the Angolan Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, has a direct impact on the economic and social development of countries, requiring the strengthening and transformation of ocean governance mechanisms through regional cooperation.

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On the occasion, she stated that Angola's presidency will be dedicated to strengthening human capital, reinforcing the institutional capacities of member states, and mobilizing financial resources, including coordination with international mechanisms and initiatives, such as the Green Climate Fund, to support the implementation of the actions of the Strategic Action Plan, which has been under development since 2023.She also indicated the strengthening of sustainable ocean governance, in order to generate concrete benefits for the populations of the Benguela ecosystem region.

In turn, the outgoing president, Namibian Inge Zaamwani, highlighted her country's main achievements at the head of the Convention, among which she cited the implementation of regional projects and initiatives worth approximately 237,000 Namibian dollars.

She wished Angola success to its mandate, conveying Namibia's unconditional support for achieving common objectives.

The Benguela Current Convention (BCC) is an intergovernmental organization between Angola, Namibia and South Africa, signed in 2013, to jointly manage and protect the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem.

It is the world's first ecosystem-based commission, promoting the sustainable use, conservation and rehabilitation of shared marine resources. ACC/CS/DOJ