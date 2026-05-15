Angolan General State Budget 2025 Achieves a Surplus of Over 218 Billion Kwanzas

Luanda — More than 13.6 billion kwanzas were collected during the 4th quarter of 2025 as part of the execution of the General State Budget (OGE), resulting in a budget surplus of 218 billion 398 million Kwanzas.

According to the OGE/2025 Execution Report, approved this Wednesday by the members of the National Assembly (with 31 votes in favor, eight against and no abstentions), expenses amounting to 13 billion 474 million and 841 thousand kwanzas were incurred during the period under analysis.

The document, read by the rapporteur parliamentarian Nádia Monteiro, states that the revenue collected corresponds to an execution of 39.54% of the amount estimated in the budget.

OGE/2025 achieves a surplus of over 218 billion Kwanzas. It states that of the revenue collected, 31.18% belongs to the oil sector and 18.41% to the non-oil sector, while 50.41% comes from internal and external financing.

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Oil and diamond production

The oil sector recorded an average production of one million and 51 thousand barrels per day, an amount lower than the target set in the 2025 General State Budget, which was estimated at 1,098 barrels/day.

It was also found that the weighted average price of crude oil exports was $62.6 per barrel, which corresponds to a negative difference of $7.4 compared to the approved and projected estimate of $70 per barrel.

The diamond sector recorded a production volume of 4,353,930 carats and an average price of $99 per carat.

It also highlights that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the quarterly national accounts released by the INE (National Institute of Statistics), registered, in cumulative terms in the year 2025, a growth of 3.13%.

In the 4th quarter of 2025, it was also found that the accumulated inflation rate, according to the National Institute of Statistics, stood at 15.70%.

Expenditure

In the area of expenditure execution by function, the report indicates that financial charges had a participation rate of 59.89%, with the objective of improving the fiscal fundamentals for strengthening macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability.

This is followed by the social sector with a participation rate of 16.2% of total expenditure, with greater execution focusing on the subsectors of housing and community services, health, and education.

The authorized expenditure by function for the health, education, higher education, and information technology sectors reflects a financial execution level of 23.80%, representing an increase of 4.7 percentage points compared to the third quarter of 2025.

According to the document, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation and its dependent bodies incurred net expenses amounting to 120 million and 848 thousand, which corresponds to the execution of 40.4% of the authorized expenditure and an increase of 23.8 percentage points compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Within the scope of the Kwenda II program, several strategic actions were developed, culminating in 1,658 registered households, representing an execution rate of 83% in relation to payments for the number of households paid, exceeding the programmed target with an execution rate of 117%.

It adds that the expenses of the central bodies of Justice, in the fourth quarter of 2025, registered an execution rate of 40.13%, with the Superior Council of the Judiciary registering the highest level of expenditure execution at 93.27% and the Court of Auditors the lowest level of execution at 12.65%.

The economic sector had a share of expenses of 6.84% of the total for the quarter and an execution rate of 33.45% compared to the budgeted expenditure.

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It emphasizes that the expenses executed under the Public Investment Program (PIP) were valued at approximately 2,232,801 kwanzas, representing an execution rate of 40.32%.

Debt

In December 2025, the public debt stock stood at around 62.18 trillion kwanzas, registering an increase of approximately 4% compared to the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of 9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Of this public debt, 97% represents government debt and 3% refers to the debt of public companies.

The Quarterly Execution Report of the OGE/2025 provides a comprehensive overview of the budgetary, financial, and asset execution that occurred in the reference quarter, with the purpose of ensuring transparency, legality, efficiency, and compliance in the application of public resources. CS/QCB/DOJ