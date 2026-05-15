Angola: Attorney General's Office Clarifies Higino Carneiro's Appearance for Notification of Charges

13 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Attorney General's Office (PGR) clarified on Wednesday that the former provincial governor of Luanda, Higino Carneiro, appeared at the Public Prosecutor's offices to be notified of the charges filed in case no. 48/20.

According to the PGR, in a statement made public, the defendant is charged with the crimes of embezzlement and aggravated fraud, related to the alleged misuse of public funds intended for the purchase of vehicles and road repairs.

According to the clarification note, the Public Prosecutor accuses Higino Carneiro of simulating contracts in order to benefit from the aforementioned funds, even though the road repair works were not carried out.

The institution also states that the amounts in question were allegedly used by the defendant and by third parties.

The Attorney General's Office emphasizes that both the crime of embezzlement and the crime of aggravated fraud constitute public offenses, which is why they do not allow for the withdrawal of a complaint or participation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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