Africa: Angola Joins the Union of Economic and Social Councils of Africa

13 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola formalized, on Monday (11), its admission as a full member of the Union of Economic and Social Councils of Africa (UCESA), during the Statutory Meetings of this organization, held at the Sipopo Conference Palace, in Malabo, Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Angola's integration into the continental organization represents a milestone for strengthening the country's participation in African mechanisms for economic and social dialogue, in addition to consolidating the country's presence on the continent's multilateral platforms, according to a press release sent to ANGOP on Wednesday.

The Angolan delegation at the inauguration ceremony was led by the coordinator of the Economic and Social Council of Angola (CES-Angola), José Octávio Serra Van-Dúnem, accompanied by the deputy coordinator for the Economic Area, Armando Manuel, the sub-coordinator for the Social Area, António Chivanga Barros, the advisor Manuel Sumbula, and the executive secretary, Edmundo Miguel.

In this regard, José Octávio Serra Van-Dúnem considered that Angola's admission reflects the culmination of a collective effort and an unequivocal political determination, also highlighting UCESA's institutional support for the country's integration process.

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He also praised the role of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, for his commitment to consolidating African regional integration and strengthening multilateral structures aimed at sustainable development and social cohesion on the continent.

With its accession, CES-Angola will benefit from technical cooperation networks, exchange of experiences and sharing of good practices among the organization's member states, in areas such as employment, poverty reduction, social protection, economic governance and social dialogue.

Founded in 2009 in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco, UCESA brings together economic and social councils from various African countries and promotes the articulation of common positions on the continent's main economic and social challenges, aligned with the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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