Angola: Parliament to Review Opinions On Draft Laws to Be Voted On Next Week

Luanda — Members of the Angolan National Assembly on Wednesday reviewed, in a joint meeting of the Specialized Working Committees, the Joint Reports - Opinions (RPC) on several draft laws and draft resolutions that will be discussed and voted on in an ordinary plenary session next week.

Among the bills analyzed in general is the Draft Law that amends Law No. 5/20, of January 27, on the Prevention and Combating of Money Laundering, the Financing of Terrorism and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

The parliamentarians also reviewed the proposed amendment to Law No. 1/12, of December 13, the Law on the Designation of International Legal Acts.

In general, the proposals to amend Law No. 25/11, of July 14, the Law Against Domestic Violence, the Law Against the Vandalism of Public Goods and Services, as well as the Draft Resolution that shapes the composition of the National Electoral Commission (CNE) and its local bodies, were analyzed.

The Draft Law Against False Information on the Internet was also examined in detail, continuing the legislative process before its final consideration in plenary.

During the meeting, the MPs also examined the Balance Sheet Report on the Execution of the General State Budget (OGE) for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the respective draft resolution.

The agenda also included the Draft Law on Legislative Authorization that approves the Legal Regime of Holding Companies. LDN/SC/DOJ