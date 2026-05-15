Angola: FGC Achieves Record Profit of 7.9 Billion Kwanzas

Luanda — The Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) closed the 2025 fiscal year with a record net profit of 7.9 billion kwanzas, the highest value since the institution's creation, its Chairman of the Board of Directors, Luzayadio Simba, announced on Wednesday in Luanda.

According to the manager, who spoke during the presentation session of the 2025 fiscal year report at the "Coffee with Journalists" event, this performance reflects a trajectory of exponential growth, marking the third consecutive year in which the institution has posted profits.

Luzaayadio Simba highlighted that, to date, the FGC has issued a total of 13,648 guarantees, contributing to the creation of a global fund amounting to 19 billion 867 million kwanzas.

FGC achieves record profit of 7.9 billion kwanzas. Regarding the assessment of the restructuring carried out in the "Angola Investe" program, the manager said that "it was a success in restructuring the portfolio of this project".

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In this regard, the Chairman explained that, of the 208 projects that were in default (effort), the FGC managed to regularize 99 projects, through joint work with the banks and the promoters.

"Many of these projects only needed restructuring, either by extending the maturity period to reduce installments, or by increasing exposure, where the bank injected more capital for the project to get started," the official detailed.

Regarding the activation of guarantees, he revealed that, although the initial forecast was 30 billion kwanzas, the Fund only paid 13 billion in 2025.

He added that, for the current year, another seven billion kwanzas are being settled relating to Banco BIC, whose agreement was finalized in the last days of last year. Recovering funds.

Funds Recovery

Regarding the recovery of public funds, Luzayadio Simba reported that the FGC has already collected more than two billion kwanzas, out of the 22 billion paid in terms of claims.

In this regard, the manager assured that the negotiation process with the promoters is ongoing and that the goal is to recover the entire amount paid by the State.

For this result, he explained, the operational success of the institution was largely attributed to the creation of the "Monitoring Directorate," which allowed more than 50% of the projects previously in default to become compliant.

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"We found that many projects were unsuccessful due to a lack of monitoring, but with this new directorate, we managed to reverse this scenario and ensure the viability of the initiatives supported by the Fund," he asserted. PF/QCB/DOJ