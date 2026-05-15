Angola: Governor Considers Agriculture a Crucial Factor for Development

Icolo E Bengo — The provincial governor of Icolo e Bengo, Auzílio Jacob, stated on Wednesday that agriculture is a crucial factor for development, aligning with national priorities for combating poverty and the Integrated Community Assistance Program (PIAC).

The governor provided this information in the municipality of Catete, at the end of the first day of a working visit by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Isaac dos Anjos, to projects established in the province of Icolo e Bengo. According to Auzílio Jacob, given the importance he attributes to agriculture, it receives the same attention as education and health.

The governor noted that the ongoing rehabilitation works on the Quiminha dam, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, aim to mitigate poverty by protecting agricultural areas currently affected by flooding.

According to the governor, the minister's visit strengthens this capacity and boosts the transformation of Icolo e Bengo into an agricultural powerhouse, contributing to the increase in the sector's gross domestic product (GDP).

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He adds that this, in turn, increases employment and creates new opportunities. "The completion of this project, combined with the installation of the medium-voltage line, currently underway by the Ministry of Energy and Water, will reduce costs for farmers and poultry breeders, lowering the final price of products such as chicks and chickens," he predicted.

According to the governor, his department is focused on providing the necessary technical conditions to improve production.

He also mentioned that their priority is to drive progress, focusing on agricultural development.

The minister's workday continues today with visits to Vale do Bom Jesus, the Agrobal poultry farm, and the Agroquiminha project, in the municipalities of Bom Jesus and Cabiri, respectively. AJQ/TED/DOJ