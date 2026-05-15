Southern Africa: Angola and Chile Study Ways to Reinforce Cultural Cooperation

Angolan ambassador to Chile, Azevedo Xavier Francisco, and the head of the International Affairs Unit of the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage of Chile, Ramón Solís Muñoz, discussed on Wednesday ways to strengthen cultural cooperation.

According to a press release from the diplomatic representation sent to Angop, during the meeting, held in Santiago, Chile, the Angolan diplomat presented a report on the strategic importance of Angola's geographical location in the context of Southern Africa and highlighted the country's role as a regional platform for trade, investment and cultural exchange on the African continent.

Azevedo Xavier Francisco also emphasized the relevance of culture as an instrument of diplomacy, rapprochement between peoples and promotion of peace, in addition to Angola's cultural diversity, marked by its rich ethnolinguistic heritage, music, dance, literature, visual arts and oral tradition.

Ramón Solís Muñoz on his turn congratulated the Angolan ambassador on his accreditation and expressed his best wishes for success in his diplomatic duties.

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The Chilean executive stated that he had references regarding Angolan cinema, recognized the creative and artistic potential of the country's audiovisual productions, and expressed interest in cooperating with Angola in the fields of film and other cultural areas.

During the meeting, the parties analyzed cooperation mechanisms in the sectors of dance, film, visual arts, music, and cultural heritage, with emphasis on strengthening exchanges between Angolan and Chilean cultural institutions, as well as promoting joint initiatives between artists, producers, and cultural agents of both countries.

The parties also discussed about opportunities for cooperation in film production, encouraging partnerships between directors, producers, and cultural institutions, with a view to creating joint audiovisual projects aimed at promoting cultural diversity and strengthening historical and human ties between Angola and Chile.

The possibility of holding film festivals and series was also discussed, including the screening of Chilean films in Angola and Angolan film productions in Chile, as a way to bring the peoples closer and broaden mutual understanding of the social, historical, and artistic realities of each country.

Both parties agreed to maintain regular contact to identify concrete initiatives capable of boosting bilateral cultural cooperation and promoting the exchange of artists, creators, and cultural agents between Angola and Chile.

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Ambassador Azevedo Xavier Francisco serves Argentina, where he resides, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, and was accredited to Chile on Tuesday.