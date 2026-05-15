Angola: National Director of Museums Calls for More Investment

Luanda — The National Director of Museums, Sidónio Domingos, on Tuesday in Luanda, advocated for investment in staff training and the improvement of museum spaces, in order to make them profitable and contribute to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The official, who was speaking to the press at the end of a workshop on best practices in museum management, as part of the 1st National Museum Conference, said that the Angolan Government, through the directorate he leads, is concerned about the current reality of museums in the country.

In this regard, he stressed that work is underway to consolidate the museum network and to articulate culture and tourism in order to effectively integrate museums into the national tourist route, so that, in the near future, museums can meet what the public expects.

According to Sidónio Domingos, Angola has already begun to address the needs for modernization and profitability of its museums by strengthening partnerships with countries such as Italy, France, and various institutions, seeking positive elements.

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"Considering the vision of the National Directorate of Museums of Angola, namely visibility, sustainability and accessibility of partnerships, we have already begun to respond within this scope. Currently, the issue of digitization and the rehabilitation of infrastructure are the major challenges for the sector", he said.

He also highlighted the need to digitize Angola's museum collections.

The conference was attended by various individuals, notably the Italian Ambassador to Angola, Marco Ricci, the National Director of Italian Museums, Massimo Osanna, and the head of museum spaces in Rome, Luca Mercuri.

The 1st National Museum Conference takes place from May 5th to 18th in various provinces of the country, bringing together specialists, researchers, and interested parties with the aim of promoting and to boost museums in Angola.

The event's program also includes conferences, scientific seminars, immersive workshops using virtual reality, workshops with international experts, and activities to connect with communities.

The event is aligned with the guidelines of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). This year's edition takes place under the motto "Museums uniting a divided world" and highlights the role of museums as spaces for intercultural dialogue, social inclusion, and the promotion of national cohesion.