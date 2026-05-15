Kenya: Obado Freed in Graft Case After Sh235 Million Property Forfeiture

Nairobi — Former Okoth Obado and four of his children have been discharged in a Sh73.5 million corruption case after the court approved a plea bargaining agreement that saw them surrender properties worth Sh235 million to the State.

The ruling was delivered by High Court Judge Charles Ondiek, who handled the matter while serving as an Anti-Corruption Court magistrate before his elevation to the High Court.

Justice Ondiek allowed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to withdraw the case after confirming that the accused persons had entered into a negotiated settlement with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Under the agreement, Obado and his co-accused ceded assets valued at Sh235 million, including several properties and two motor vehicles linked to the corruption investigations.

The court noted that the plea bargain agreement and the forfeiture of the assets effectively resolved the matter, making it unnecessary for the trial to proceed further.

The prosecution had called only one witness -- the investigating officer -- during the six-year-old trial.

The court also directed that all cash bail and bond amounts deposited by the accused persons be refunded to the respective depositors.

The case stemmed from allegations of corruption and unlawful acquisition of public funds during Obado's tenure as Migori Governor.