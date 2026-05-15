Kenya: DTB First Quarter Net Profit Up 8pc to Sh3.48bn

Nairobi — Diamond Trust Bank Kenya posted a 7.7 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter of 2026, supported by strong growth in net interest income and expansion in customer lending.

The lender reported a profit after tax of Sh3.48 billion during the period, up from Sh3.23 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

DTB's net interest income rose by 30.8 percent to Sh10.02 billion, reflecting increased earnings from loans and other interest-generating assets.

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However, non-interest income declined by 3.3 percent to Sh2.92 billion during the quarter.

The bank's balance sheet also expanded, with net loans and advances to customers increasing by 13.8 percent to Sh323.6 billion.

Customer deposits grew by 10.4 percent to Sh511.93 billion, underlining continued confidence from depositors despite a challenging operating environment.

The lender's latest quarterly performance builds on strong full-year results posted in 2025.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, DTB recorded a 21 percent increase in net profit to Sh10.7 billion, driven by cost discipline and improved business performance across its operations.

During the period, total revenue grew by 14 percent while operating expenses declined by seven percent.

Customer deposits rose by 14 percent to Sh509 billion, while net loans expanded by a similar margin to Sh324 billion, supported by growth in the SME, retail and mid-market business segments.