Malawi: Despite Arrests and Massive Police Operation, Eighth Victim Killed in Private Parts Disappearance Saga

Despite heavy police deployments, dozens of arrests and growing public awareness campaigns, the deadly wave of mob violence linked to rumours of disappearing private parts has claimed yet another life in the Lower Shire.

Authorities confirmed yesterday that an eighth victim has died in the ongoing attacks that have gripped Chikwawa and Nsanje with fear, suspicion and chaos over the past two weeks.

The latest victim, a small-scale phone charging businessman from Tomali area in Chikwawa, died in the early hours of Kamuzu Day after suffering severe injuries from a mob assault on Sunday.

His death comes despite intensified security operations involving at least 300 police officers deployed across the two districts to stop the killings and restore order.

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Police had earlier expressed optimism that the situation was stabilising after more than 90 people were arrested in connection with the attacks and no fresh incidents had been recorded in recent days.

But the latest death has exposed the frightening persistence of the violence and the deep fear still gripping communities in the Lower Shire.

The bizarre rumours claiming that some individuals can magically make men's private parts disappear have sparked panic, mistrust and brutal mob justice attacks targeting innocent people.

South East Region Police Commissioner Frank Kumukumu said police remain on high alert and continue to crack down on those spreading misinformation and participating in the violence.

"No one has lost their private parts. These claims are false and dangerous," Kumukumu said.

He warned that police would take tough action against anyone spreading rumours that threaten public safety and order.

In an extraordinary response to the crisis, senior police commanders have shifted operations to Ngabu in Chikwawa, where emergency checkpoints, armed patrols and community awareness activities now dominate daily life.

Police officers, detectives and mobile service units have been patrolling trading centres and villages under intense heat, urging residents to reject mob justice and report suspects through lawful channels.

Government officials have also stepped in to contain the growing unrest.

Ben Phiri recently travelled to Chikwawa alongside Deputy Inspector General of Police Noel Kayira to reassure terrified residents that the claims are baseless.

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"We have agreed that this foolishness and thuggery ends today," Phiri said during community engagements in the district.

Meanwhile, traditional leaders have been warned against fuelling the violence or shielding suspects as authorities intensify efforts to prevent further bloodshed.

Police say nearly 60 suspects currently detained at Blantyre Central Prison are expected to face murder charges linked to the attacks.

Human rights organisations have since joined the emergency response, warning that misinformation and mob justice are rapidly turning into a human rights crisis.

But despite the arrests, patrols and public condemnations, another life has now been lost -- a grim reminder that fear and rumours continue to overpower reason in some communities.

The latest killing has also revived painful memories of the 2017 "blood suckers" hysteria that left at least nine people dead across several districts after mobs turned on innocent citizens over false supernatural claims.

Now, years later, Malawi is once again watching helplessly as dangerous myths fuel deadly violence -- with innocent lives continuing to disappear long before the alleged private parts ever do.