African Union to Convene the Chairperson's 17th High-Level Retreat On the Promotion of Peace, Security and Stability in Africa in Libreville, Gabon

The African Union Commission will convene the Chairperson's 17th High-Level Retreat on the Promotion of Peace, Security and Stability in Africa from 21 to 22 May 2026 in Libreville, Republic of Gabon.

Held under the theme "Powering Ceasefires, National Dialogue and Reconciliation for Durable Peace," the Retreat will bring together AU High Representatives, Special Envoys, Special and Permanent Representatives, members of the Panel of the Wise, United Nations Special Representatives of the Secretary-General and Special Envoys, Representatives of the Regional Economic Communities/Mechanisms (RECs/RMs), experts and other relevant stakeholders to exchange experiences and strengthen collective responses to conflict prevention, management and resolution in Africa.

The Retreat will be held under the auspices of H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. It will provide a platform for reflection on the links between ceasefire arrangements, national dialogue, reconciliation and the long-term political foundations required for durable peace.

The Retreat will be preceded by the Statutory Meeting of the AU Panel of the Wise on 19 May 2026; the closed-door meeting of the Chairperson of the Commission with AU Special and Permanent Representatives, and the 4th Joint Retreat of AU Special/Permanent Representatives of the Chairperson of the Commission and United Nations Special Representatives and Special Envoys on 20 May 2026.

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The joint AU-UN session will focus on enhancing strategic cooperation between the two organizations through integrated analysis, coordination and joined-up action, in line with the Joint AU-UN Framework for Enhanced Partnership in Peace and Security.

The two-day programme will include high-level plenary sessions, spotlight conversations and leadership exchanges. Discussions will focus on the implementation of ceasefire agreements; the role of women and youth in peace processes through FemWise-Africa and the WiseYouth Network; and leadership reflections by former Heads of State on governance, mediation and African-led peace efforts.

The Retreat is expected to adopt key messages and actionable recommendations aimed at strengthening the AU's mediation, preventive diplomacy and conflict management architecture.

The Retreat is expected to be attended by senior officials of the Government of Gabon; former Heads of State and Government; members of the Panel of the Wise and its subsidiary mechanisms; members of the Peace and Security Council; AU Special Representatives, High Representatives, Permanent Representatives and Special Envoys; United Nations Special Representatives and Personal Envoys; representatives of AU Member States; Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms; think tanks; partners; and officials of the African Union Commission.