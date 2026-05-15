Kenya: Patrick Obath Leaves Unga After 13 Years On the Board

15 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Unga Group has appointed David Mucheni Kiambi as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective March 31, 2026.

Kiambi replaces Patrick Ochieng Obath, who exits after serving on the company's board for 13 years.

During his tenure, Obath served as Chair of the Board Investments and Operations Committee and was also a member of the Board Nominations and Remuneration Committee.

"David is a seasoned Human Resources Executive and Board Advisor with over 24 years of senior HR leadership and 34 years of overall professional experience across multinational organisations in the media, financial services, manufacturing, and logistics sectors," said Winnie Fred Jumba.

"He has a proven track record as a C-suite HR leader, organisational strategist, and culture transformation champion."

According to the company, Kiambi has previously held senior positions at Nation Media Group, NIC Bank Group and British American Tobacco, where he oversaw human resource functions across the region.

He currently works as a consultant supporting clients across East Africa.

Obath's departure comes after Unga Group announced a net profit of Sh523.2 million for the first half of the 2025/2026 financial year, supported by a 12 percent increase in revenue to Sh14.48 billion.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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