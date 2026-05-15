Nigeria: Akor Adams, Iheanacho Fire Sevilla, Celtic to Dramatic Victories

The Super Eagles strikers kept their composure in high-pressure moments

Super Eagles forwards Akor Adams and Kelechi Iheanacho delivered decisive moments for their clubs on Wednesday night, scoring dramatic winning goals to boost Sevilla's survival hopes and keep Celtic's Scottish Premiership title dream alive heading into the final day of the season.

At the Estadio de la Cerámica, Adams continued his red-hot form in Spain after scoring his 10th La Liga goal of the season to inspire Sevilla FC to a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Villarreal CF.

The Nigerian striker once again emerged as Sevilla's hero, netting the decisive goal for the second consecutive league game after his late winner against Espanyol last weekend.

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The victory marked Sevilla's third consecutive La Liga win, their best run of the season, and further boosted their hopes of securing safety while quietly reviving ambitions of a late push for European football.

Villarreal had raced into early control through goals from Gerard Moreno and Georges Mikautadze, leaving Sevilla overwhelmed during the opening exchanges.

However, Sevilla gradually found their rhythm as Oso pulled a goal back in the 36th minute before Kike Salas levelled the score just before halftime to complete a dramatic turnaround in momentum.

Despite Villarreal continuing to dominate possession after the break, Sevilla increasingly looked dangerous on the counterattack, with Adams leading the line with growing confidence.

The decisive moment arrived in the 72nd minute when the Super Eagles forward received the ball inside the penalty area, showed great composure under pressure, and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike into the roof of the net to complete Sevilla's remarkable comeback.

Adams has now scored in back-to-back league matches and continues to silence doubts after enduring a difficult spell earlier in the campaign.

His latest goal also took his season tally into double figures in La Liga, a major achievement in his full debut campaign in Spain.

Iheanacho firing on

In Scotland, Iheanacho emerged as Celtic's hero after scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner to hand Celtic FC a thrilling 3-2 victory over Motherwell FC and keep the Scottish Premiership title race alive.

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The Nigerian forward converted a pressure-filled penalty in the 97th minute to complete a dramatic comeback victory in a tense encounter that could prove decisive in Celtic's pursuit of another league crown.

Motherwell had stunned the visitors in the 17th minute through Elliot Watt before Daizen Maeda restored belief for Celtic with an equaliser before halftime.

Benjamin Nygren later fired Celtic into the lead, but Liam Gordon struck late for Motherwell to set up a tense finale.

With the match drifting toward a damaging draw for Celtic's title ambitions, drama unfolded deep into stoppage time when the visitors were awarded a penalty following a foul inside the area.

Up stepped Iheanacho

The Super Eagles striker kept his composure in a high-pressure moment and calmly converted from the spot to seal all three points and spark wild celebrations among the Celtic players and supporters.

The victory means the Scottish Premiership title race will now be decided on the final day when Celtic face Heart of Midlothian FC in a potentially title-defining showdown.