Uganda: Ministers Set to Be Dropped, Moved in New Cabinet

President Museveni is expected to constitute a new cabinet in coming hours as he begins his latest term, setting the stage for a reshuffle shaped by performance records, political balance, and strategic appointments across government.

The formation of a new cabinet at the start of each presidential term is both a constitutional practice and a political reset. It provides the Head of State with an opportunity to retain, rotate, or replace ministers depending on their performance record over the previous term, as well as the broader strategic direction of government.

The process is also widely viewed as a balancing exercise that goes beyond individual performance. Considerations such as regional representation, political loyalty within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), gender balance, and emerging political alliances often shape the final composition of the executive.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As a result, each new cabinet tends to reflect both continuity and change within the political landscape.

One key factor in Museveni's cabinet has been the issue of political losers where many who lose parliamentary seats are subsequently dropped from the next cabinet. This has made many to think it a constitutional decision but nothing even close.

In fact, Mr Museveni has on several ocassions retained ministers who lost out in the usually gruelling parliamentary battles. The most recent include Judith Nabakooba, the Lands, Housing and Urban Development minister, who lost the Mityana District Woman MP seat to Joyce Bagala in 2021 but retained a seat in Cabinet.

Yet one cannot help but see the bell toll rather loudly for David Bahati, the outgoing trade and cooperatives state minister and at least Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

Mr Museveni hates to be predicted and is known to make final changes when his Cabinet leaks but going by the rise of influence of First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba's PLU loose grouping, it looks like a lot will be shaped on their base.

Below is the full cabinet for 2021 and how it is likely to be reshuffled:

Top Executive Leadership

Yoweri Museveni -- President

Jessica Alupo -- Vice President

Jessica Alupo has been Vice President since June 21, 2021, when she was sworn in at the start of President Museveni's 2021-2026 term, following her appointment on June 8, 2021 and parliamentary approval shortly after.

Alupo had previously served as Minister for Education and Sports. The incessant rumour is that she will be headed for Defence ministry. As a retired army officer at the rank of a Major, Alupo's quiet and unassuming public image and the tough "unseen" persona sets her for Mbuya like a belt and a trouser loop.

Robinah Nabbanja -- Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business

The leader of the 'Fishermen Cabinet' has a way of annoying everyone into submission - you will hate her until you just fall for her. Her mobilisation has been up there as the role of the Prime Minister of the nation appeared to drastically move toward mobilisation.

Cabinet Ministers

Rebecca Kadaga -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs

Mama Busoga still wields considerable influence and respect in Busoga despite enduring some really strong headwinds since losing a bitter battle for Parliament Speaker's seat to Jacob Oulanyah in 2021. She looks set to retain a seat in Cabinet.

Moses Ali -- Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business

The first name in Museveni's Cabinet is always Al-Hajj Moses Ali. It's a life-long pact.

Rukia Nakadama -- Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio

Can be moved but unlikely to be dropped.

Janet Museveni -- Minister of Education and Sports

Like to take a step back from exerting public duties.

Milly Babalanda -- Minister for the Presidency

Will retain a seat in Cabinet but likely to be moved if the alleged fallout with Kadaga is anything to go by.

Justine Kasule Lumumba -- Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties)

One of the most trusted lieutenants in the Movement.

Hilary Onek -- Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees

Onek appears to be on his way to retirement unless he has a pact like for General Moses Ali.

Peter Lokeris -- Minister for Karamoja Affairs

Out of Parliament and certain to lose the Cabinet perk too. Lokeris has been a steady fixture but only when his political base could hold him.

Jacob Oboth Oboth -- Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs

The new Budama big man is surely going places beyond the ministry where he did more of ceremonial duties than real work.

Minsa Kabanda -- Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs

Will retain a seat.

Ruth Nankabirwa -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Development

Nankabirwa's handling of the oil and gas sector has been stellar and she looks like one of the best performing ministers if not for this bedbug called UEDCL. From Umeme's darkness to UEDCL's utter darkness, Nankabirwa can only argue it is her ministry and that saw problems in the first leadership of UEDCL and attempted to nip it in the bud only to be frustrated.

There have been changes and now her footing is steady. Should retain the same docket.

Judith Nabakooba -- Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development

Took back Mityana and now has a steadier political standing. She will be in Cabinet.

Wilson Muruli Mukasa -- Minister of Public Service

I would like to go the unthinkable and predict he will be out of Cabinet.

Jeje Odongo -- Minister of Foreign Affairs

Likely to be moved.

Kiryowa Kiwanuka -- Attorney General

To retain his docket.

Francis Mwebesa -- Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

Francis looks like retirement is not too far away unless Mr Museveni needs old companions by the fireside.

Monica Musenero -- Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation

No more million-shilling rats to talk about, she works.

Jim Muhwezi -- Minister for Security

Ah, the revolutionaries...

Kahinda Otafiire -- Minister of Internal Affairs

Was asked to shut up on MK and all is well now.

Frank Tumwebaze -- Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

One of the power brokers in the government. Can be moved but will keep his seat.

Jane Ruth Aceng -- Minister of Health

After shedding off her career coat to show that she can wade knee-deep in the murky political waters, she is ready for a more political role if moved.

Matia Kasaija -- Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

'Mr Colleagues' is increasingly becoming a ceremonial minister, another fireside tale or another big prediction for his semi-retirement?

Edward Katumba Wamala -- Minister of Works and Transport

Likely to be moved to Interior.

Sam Cheptoris -- Minister of Water and Environment

Well, Mr Museveni knows who he is.

Norbert Mao -- Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs

It has been all or nothing for the Democratic Party president and what happens if he really fails to get the Speaker job?

Raphael Magyezi -- Minister of Local Government

One of the best performing ministers. Looks nailed in for another term.

Chris Baryomunsi -- Minister of ICT and National Guidance

Likely to be moved or dropped altogether with Alan Kasujja consolidating communication functions of the government.

Tom Butime -- Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities

Revolutionaries...

Betty Amongi -- Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development

The bookmakers have it that she will be out of Cabinet since her party, the Uganda People's Congress, had frictions with the ruling NRM during the elections.

Denis Hamson Obua -- Government Chief Whip

The odds are on his appointment to foreign mission after defeats in both NRM and MP races.

Ministers of State

Beatrice Akori Akello -- Economic Monitoring

Have you ever heard of her?

Rose Lilly Akello -- Ethics and Integrity

Might retain the seat

Diana Mutasingwa -- Office of the Vice President

Likely to be elevated to full Cabinet

Lillian Aber -- Disaster Preparedness and Refugees

Moving upwards as "women hold half the sky".

Kenneth Omona -- Northern Uganda

Will keep in Cabinet.

Florence Namboozo -- Karamoja Affairs

Good for another five years.

Alice Kaboyo -- Luweero Triangle

Will stay around.

Clement Kenneth Obote -- Cabinet Affairs

Likely to be redeployed.

Esther Anyakun -- Relief and Disaster Preparedness

Ready for bigger role in the same ministry

Henry Musasizi -- Finance (General Duties)

Has been the real Finance minister.

Amos Lugoloobi -- Finance, Planning and Economic Development

Survived the mabati scandal but likely to be dropped.

Haruna Kasolo -- Microfinance

Keeping around

David Bahati -- Trade and Cooperatives

One of the favourites for the chop.

Evelyn Anite -- Investment and Privatization

Lost her MP seat but retained her place in Cabinet. Had a rollercoaster run with investors and partner agencies. Yet she seems to be moving up with Energy.

Gen David Muhoozi -- Internal Affairs

Will be moved or dropped.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Peter Ogwang -- Sports

Keeping in for Afcon.

Joyce Moriku Kaducu -- Primary Education

Misplaced doctor but will keep in cabinet.

John Chrysostom Muyingo -- Higher Education

The Education ministry looks set for a total renewal with new leadership. Will be very lucky to keep in.

John Mulimba -- Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs)

Has settled in.

Okello Oryem -- Foreign Affairs (International Affairs)

A permanent fixture.

Phiona Nyamutoro -- Energy and Mineral Development (Minerals)

Will stay.

Sidronius Okaasai Opolot -- Energy

Will be moved.

Persis Namuganza -- Lands

Keeping in cabinet.

Mario Obiga Kania -- Urban Development

Time is closing in on Mario.

Fred Byamukama -- Works

To stay.

Fred Kyakulaga -- Agriculture

So there has been a minister by this name, Mr Google?

Aisha Sekindi -- Water

To keep around.

Grace Mary Mugasa -- Public Service

To keep around.

Balaam Barugahara -- Youth and Children Affairs

Will stay.

Peace Mutuuzo -- Gender and Culture

Staying put.

Huda Oleru -- Veterans Affairs

Will be moved.

Anifa Kawooya -- Health (General Duties)

For Yellow Girl is staying.

Margaret Muhanga -- Primary Health Care

A deeprooted tree but likely to upgrade status.

Joyce Ssebugwawo -- ICT

Probably does not know herself as a minister. Going out with FDC now reduced to a sketch.

Godfrey Kabbyanga -- ICT and National Guidance

Upgrading as a reward for Rwenzori transformation to NRM.

Martin Mugarra -- Tourism

Will be retained.

Jenipher Namuyangu -- Bunyoro Affairs

To be retained.