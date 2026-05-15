Uganda: Over 60,000 Leaders Face Punishment Over Undeclared Assets, Says IGG

More than 60,000 public officers and politicians are set to face punishment after failure to declare their wealth to the Inspectorate of Government by April,30.

Inspector General of Government, Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala told journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Friday that her office has started preparing cases to be referred to the Leadership Code Tribunal .

"Going forward, the Inspectorate of Government will now process cases for officers who didn't declare assets and we will refer them to the Leadership Code Tribunal for adjudication," Naluzze said.

The Leadership Code Act provides for minimum standard of behaviour and conduct for leaders and public officers and section four of the act requires leaders to declare their income, assets and liabilities to the IGG, three months after assuming office and thereafter, every two years in the month of March.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Section 5(i) of the Leadership Code Act also requires all public officers to declare their income, assets and liabilities to the IGG, three months after assuming office and then after every five officers.

The IGG told journalists on Friday that this year's declaration of assets exercise which started on April,1 up to 30 saw 241,230 public officers of the total number of 302,800 of officers registered on the Inspectorate of Government Online Declaration System (IG-ODS) declare their assets, representing an 80% compliance rate.

She said a total of 61,570 public officers failed to declare their incomes, assets and liabilities by the April 30 deadline but was quick to note an improvement.

"This year we were able to register improvement in the declaration by public officers," Batala said.

She however said there are sanctions awaiting those who breached, including fines, demotion, dismissal from office, vacation of office, confiscation and forfeiture of illicitly acquired assets, gifts or benefits to government and making good the loss occasioned to public property.

The IGG however noted that during the exercise of declaration of assets, there were some challenges including late compliance by public officers which caused system congestion, resistance and negative attitude by some public officers.

Going forward, the IGG said her office will now start verification of the declared assets and incomes .