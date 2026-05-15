Uganda: NUP Endorses Johnmary Ssebuufu for KCCA Speakership

The National Unity Platform has endorsed Johnmary Ssebuufu to contest for the position of Speaker of the Kampala Capital City Authority council.

Ssebuufu secured the party endorsement after defeating Godfrey Luyombya in an internal vote held at the NUP headquarters. Ssebuufu garnered 11 votes while Luyombya received 8.

In the same exercise, Olivia Namazzi was endorsed for the position of Deputy Speaker of KCCA.

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The endorsement marks another political milestone for Ssebuufu, whose recent ordeal drew widespread public attention. Earlier this year, he was reportedly abducted by unknown individuals, sparking concern among opposition supporters and human rights activists.

After spending months in detention, he was later produced before court and subsequently released.

At the time of his arrest, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi strongly condemned the detention, accusing security agencies of targeting opposition supporters.

"This continued targeting and illegal detention of our members must stop. Ugandans deserve justice and respect for their rights regardless of political affiliation," Ssenyonyi said at the time.

He further described the arrest as "another example of the increasing intimidation and persecution directed at opposition leaders and supporters."

Despite the challenges, Ssebuufu has remained active in Kampala politics and continues to enjoy strong backing within the party, particularly among supporters in Nakawa Division.

Speaking after the endorsement exercise, several party members expressed confidence in his leadership abilities and pledged support for his bid to lead the KCCA council.

The elections at the NUP headquarters were attended by party leaders, councillors and delegates from different divisions across Kampala as the party positions itself for leadership within the city authority.