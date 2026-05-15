Uganda: Kampala Hospital Milestone Sparks Fresh Focus On Misdiagnosis Crisis

Uganda's healthcare sector is being urged to prioritize quality assurance and diagnostic accuracy following growing concerns about the high rate of medical misdiagnosis linked to laboratory services.

The renewed focus emerged during a special appreciation breakfast hosted by Kampala Hospital to celebrate its successful South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) reassessment for laboratory services and its SafeCare certification for quality healthcare delivery.

The event, officiated by officials from Ministry of Health Uganda, highlighted the critical role laboratory systems play in modern healthcare and the consequences of inaccurate diagnostic results.

According to healthcare experts, between 10 and 15 percent of patients globally are misdiagnosed, with nearly 40 percent of those cases linked to laboratory-related errors.

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Assistant Commissioner for Clinical Pathology and Laboratory Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Carolina Achola, stressed that nearly every medical decision in modern healthcare depends on accurate laboratory findings.

"Every patient who walks into a health facility relies on lab results to guide treatment. If those results are inaccurate, it affects the entire chain of care," she said.

SANAS accreditation confirms that laboratories meet internationally recognized standards for testing accuracy, reliability, and quality control. Kampala Hospital's laboratory, first accredited in 2022 under ISO standards, has continued strengthening its systems and recently achieved high compliance levels with only one non-conformity during reassessment.

Quality Assurance Manager Geraldine Namujjuzi described the accreditation journey as demanding but necessary, emphasizing that patient welfare remains the ultimate objective.

"This is not about a fancy building or a certificate. It's about the patient -- that mother who needs accurate results on time so doctors can make the right decisions," she said.

The hospital also received SafeCare certification, which evaluates broader healthcare quality systems including patient care, hygiene standards, administration, and overall service delivery.

Hospital CEO Dr. Peter Kibuuka said maintaining quality standards requires institutional discipline and a complete shift in mindset across the health sector.

"If we are to take this country to the next level, things must be done right. Quality is not easy to achieve, but once you do, you must maintain it," he said.

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Laboratory Manager Brenda Nalunkuuma noted that accreditation is a continuous process rather than a one-time accomplishment.

"We have pledged to not only maintain standards but to improve the patient experience even further," she said.

Health experts are now urging both public and private health facilities across Uganda to pursue accreditation as a strategy for reducing diagnostic errors, strengthening patient safety, and restoring confidence in the healthcare system.

They also encouraged Ugandans to seek services from accredited hospitals and laboratories, noting that accurate diagnosis remains the foundation of effective treatment and positive health outcomes.

Dr. Achola reaffirmed the Ministry of Health's commitment to strengthening laboratory systems through training, supervision, partnerships, and quality assurance initiatives nationwide.

With growing investment in standards, documentation, and compliance with international benchmarks, Kampala Hospital's achievement is increasingly being viewed as a model for improving healthcare accountability and patient-centered service delivery in Uganda.