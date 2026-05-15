Ethiopia Calls for Reform of Global Governance, Multilateral Systems At Brics Meeting

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia called for sweeping reforms to global governance and multilateral institutions, urging the international community to build a world order that is more equitable, representative, legitimate and just.

The high-level Ethiopian delegation, in a statement delivered on the second day of the BRICS 2026, underscored Ethiopia's commitment to work within the BRICS family and the broader multilateral system to build a world order that is equitable, representative, legitimate, and just.

The delegation highlighted Ethiopia's position on key reforms of global governance and multilateral systems, including the need to exercise caution and balance between reform and continuity.

Accordingly, on UN Security Council Reform, the delegation noted that Ethiopia stands firmly with the African common position as enshrined in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.

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The delegation emphasized the modality of Africa's representation must be left for the determination of the continent.

On financial and Institutional reform, the delegation underscored the need to adjust representation by relative place in the global economy.

It was also underlined that, beyond quota adjustment, reform must help ensure a fair and balanced economic system rooted in the realities of countries.

The delegation indicated the urgent need to improve debt-restructuring mechanisms to support low-income and developing countries.

On WTO reform, the delegation noted that Ethiopia is actively negotiating its WTO accession and called on the international community to reform the accession process to accommodate the context of developing countries, to strengthen dispute resolution for fairness, and protect LDCs from trade restrictions disguised under environmental policy.

The Ethiopian delegation is taking part in the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs Meeting, hosted in New Delhi on May 14-15, 2026.