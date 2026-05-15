Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission Reports Progress As Talks Enter Critical Phase

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission said on Friday it has completed agenda collection in 93 percent of the country and is preparing to move into a critical new phase of the national dialogue process aimed at producing concrete national consensus.

The commission presented its implementation report in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, senior federal and regional officials, and members of the Standing Committee of the House of Peoples' Representatives of Ethiopia.

According to the commission, one of its major achievements has been identifying inclusive and representative participants for the dialogue process.

It also said it successfully collected and identified public agendas in 1,234 woredas nationwide.

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Despite holding 22 rounds of consultations with key stakeholders, the commission said it was unable to conduct discussions in parts of the Tigray Region due to what it described as unfavorable conditions.

To address the challenge, the commission said it organized agenda collection sessions in Addis Ababa involving stakeholders from across Tigray and members of the Tigrayan community living in other parts of the country.

Looking ahead, the commission said its next priorities include strengthening political participation, finalizing national dialogue agendas, organizing a national dialogue conference, and facilitating the implementation of recommendations agreed upon during the process.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged all stakeholders to remain committed to ensuring peace, unity, and long-term stability as the dialogue enters its next stage.