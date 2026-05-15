Ethiopia, India to Collaborate Across Range of Sectors

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos held discussions with the Minister of External Affairs of India, S. Jaishankar.

Gedion noted that Ethiopia and India are countries that enjoy a longstanding bilateral relationship, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister further emphasized the importance of coordinating and consulting on issues of mutual interest in order to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The Indian Minister, for his part, conveyed his country's keen interest in further strengthening bilateral relations.

He recalled the recent successful visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ethiopia as testimony to the strengthening of bilateral relations between Ethiopia and India.

The minister reaffirmed India's readiness to work collaboratively across a range of sectors, as ENA learned.