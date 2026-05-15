Ethiopia: PM Abiy Praises Ethiopia's Dialogue Commission, Calls for Concrete Outcomes

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised commissioners of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission for their patience and professional work in advancing Ethiopia's national dialogue process.

In a statement posted on social media channels, the Prime Minister thanked commissioners for maintaining "high ethical standards" while helping move the dialogue initiative to its current stage.

Pm Abiy emphasized that fostering a culture of dialogue is critical for a diverse country like Ethiopia, saying lasting peace and stronger civic values depend on continuous discussion and a willingness to understand differing views.

The Premier added that the dialogue process has highlighted the importance of listening across all levels of society and claimed it has captured the perspectives of more than 90 percent of Ethiopians from across the country.

As the initiative moves into what he described as a new phase focused on delivering concrete outcomes, Prime Minister Abiy called on all stakeholders to play a constructive role and remain committed to peace, national unity, and long-term stability.

"The next stage should produce tangible results that benefit the country," the Premier said, urging continued cooperation among all parties involved.