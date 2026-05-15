Ethiopia's Quest for Sea Access 'Perfectly Legitimate,' Says French Ambassador

Addis Ababa — France's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Alexis Lamek, has affirmed that Ethiopia's efforts to diversify access to the sea are "perfectly legitimate", describing the matter as a reasonable aspiration for the world's most populous country.

Recalling the position expressed by French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Ethiopia about a year and a half ago, the Ambassador said the issue remains "a legitimate question."

"The fact that Ethiopia wants to diversify its access to the sea is something which is perfectly legitimate," the Ambassador stated, pointing to the challenges Ethiopia faces because of its large population and geographical location.

Many observers note that the Red Sea issue is deeply connected to Ethiopia's historical legacy, its ancient civilization, the foundation of its statehood, national security, and long-term economic ambitions.

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Building on its geographical, historical, and economic context, Ethiopia has initiated discussions to secure maritime access based on principles of mutual benefit and partnership, aiming to create opportunities for shared development.

The country continues to pursue persistent diplomatic and legal avenues to assert its sovereign right to sea access--a quest that has spanned generations.

On the matter, Ambassador Lamek said France stands ready to support constructive efforts to help address Ethiopia's quest for sea access

"France is ready to help if there is anything we can do," he said.

As part of that support, Ambassador Lamek suggested that European experiences could offer useful lessons for the region.

He noted that several European landlocked countries with strong economies have successfully secured reliable sea access through cooperation with neighboring states.

According to him, those countries "managed to establish a confident relation with other countries who have harbors."

He further observed that building such relationship "took time to put in place". But the approach is "very effective" and "probably the best way of ensuring diversity of access to the sea."

Ambassador Lamek added that such cooperation is vital in addressing the "undeniable constraints" associated with being a landlocked country.

Ethiopia has remained landlocked since Eritrea's independence in 1993 and has in recent years intensified efforts to secure diversified and sustainable access to sea as part of its broader economic and regional integration strategy.