Namibia: No Spillage in Fishcor Vessel Oil Transfer

The National Fishing Corporation of Namibia says all fuel that was on board the MFV Seaflower vessel, which ran aground offshore Lüderitz, has been safely transferred to another vessel without any spillage.

The incident raised environmental concerns due to the vessel's proximity to one of Namibia's most sensitive seabird breeding areas.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Fishcor says the transfer of fuel was completed without any spillage.

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"The vessel still remains stranded at Penguin Island, where a team of experts are continuing with salvage efforts. All fuel has subsequently been pumped out of the tanks of MFV Seaflower and transferred to another vessel, without any oil spillage into the environment," the statement says.

The MFV Seaflower vessel ran aground earlier this week after breaking away from its anchorage at Lüderitz, coming to a standstill near Penguin Island.

The company says a preliminary assessment indicated that the anchor chain had broken due to wear and tear, compounded by severe weather, causing the vessel to drift from its mooring position.

According to Fishcor, the chain broke off in an area where visible inspection was unable to detect the wear.

"A further assessment by divers found no visible damage to the hull. Plans are therefore underway to move the vessel to a designated area for observation," the statement reads.

Initial attempts by Namport tugboats (the Flamingo and the Omanda) to pull the vessel free were aborted due to bad weather.

The company has indicated that no foul play is suspected and no human error is involved as the vessel was unmanned at the time of the incident.

Penguin Island is home to several vulnerable and endangered seabird species, including the critically endangered African penguin, as well as Cape and bank cormorants.

Other species such as the African black oystercatcher, Hartlaub's gull, kelp gull, ruddy turnstone, and shell duck also use the island as a key breeding and feeding site.

Oil exposure can damage seabirds' feathers, reduce waterproofing, impair flight and swimming ability, and lead to internal harm if ingested.

It can also affect surrounding feeding and breeding habitats.