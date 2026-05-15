Namibia: Osona Commuters Hit With Fare Hikes As Bus Operator Cites Rising Fuel Costs

Commuters travelling between Osona Village and Windhoek will now pay up to N$200 more for transport after private bus operator Namib Contract Haulage (NCH) increased fares, effective 8 May.

Under the new fare structure, monthly fares increased from N$1 200 to N$1 400, weekly fares from N$400 to N$500 and daily fares from N$130 to N$150.

In a fare adjustment notice issued last week, the company attributes the increase to rising fuel prices and vehicle maintenance costs.

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NCH says the increase in diesel prices has significantly raised operational costs.

The company says each bus consumes at least 500 litres of diesel per week, costing about N$12 060 weekly at the fuel price of N$24.12 per litre.

NCH says the fuel price increase to N$28.75 per litre would raise fuel expenses to N$14 375 per week per bus, translating to about N$57 500 per month.

"These figures reflect fuel costs only and do not include other operational expenses such as maintenance, staff salaries and related overheads," the company says.

It also adds that the Osona Express service is privately operated and does not receive subsidies from any organisation.

The company says fares would be reviewed monthly in line with fuel price fluctuations.

No increase for city buses

Meanwhile, the City of Windhoek says it is not considering increasing municipal bus fares despite growing transport costs.

City spokesperson Harold Akwenye says fare increases from the current N$9 for municipal buses are not on the table.

"We do not foresee any increase, as we want to protect residents from additional financial burden," he says.

The Namibian recently reported that taxis will cost N$15 for a single, standard ride from 18 May.

General taxi fares were last increased in 2021.

A 15% increase in fares announced by minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi during a media briefing in Windhoek on Thursday applies to taxis, minibuses and buses operating in urban areas and transporting passengers between towns.

The increase follows complaints from taxi drivers about fuel price hikes with no adjustment in fares.

Nekundi said his ministry has taken note of fuel price increases and several presentations and appeals from stakeholders, and has moved to increase passenger transport fares by 15%.