Namibia: Osona Commuters Hit With Fare Hikes As Bus Operator Cites Rising Fuel Costs

14 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Commuters travelling between Osona Village and Windhoek will now pay up to N$200 more for transport after private bus operator Namib Contract Haulage (NCH) increased fares, effective 8 May.

Under the new fare structure, monthly fares increased from N$1 200 to N$1 400, weekly fares from N$400 to N$500 and daily fares from N$130 to N$150.

In a fare adjustment notice issued last week, the company attributes the increase to rising fuel prices and vehicle maintenance costs.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

NCH says the increase in diesel prices has significantly raised operational costs.

The company says each bus consumes at least 500 litres of diesel per week, costing about N$12 060 weekly at the fuel price of N$24.12 per litre.

NCH says the fuel price increase to N$28.75 per litre would raise fuel expenses to N$14 375 per week per bus, translating to about N$57 500 per month.

"These figures reflect fuel costs only and do not include other operational expenses such as maintenance, staff salaries and related overheads," the company says.

It also adds that the Osona Express service is privately operated and does not receive subsidies from any organisation.

The company says fares would be reviewed monthly in line with fuel price fluctuations.

No increase for city buses

Meanwhile, the City of Windhoek says it is not considering increasing municipal bus fares despite growing transport costs.

City spokesperson Harold Akwenye says fare increases from the current N$9 for municipal buses are not on the table.

"We do not foresee any increase, as we want to protect residents from additional financial burden," he says.

The Namibian recently reported that taxis will cost N$15 for a single, standard ride from 18 May.

General taxi fares were last increased in 2021.

A 15% increase in fares announced by minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi during a media briefing in Windhoek on Thursday applies to taxis, minibuses and buses operating in urban areas and transporting passengers between towns.

The increase follows complaints from taxi drivers about fuel price hikes with no adjustment in fares.

Nekundi said his ministry has taken note of fuel price increases and several presentations and appeals from stakeholders, and has moved to increase passenger transport fares by 15%.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.