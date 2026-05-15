Namibia: Cabinet Secretary Defends Geingos' Staff, Vehicle Reduction

Cabinet secretary Emilia Mkusa says the decision to reduce the number of staff members and vehicles allocated to former first lady Monica Geingos was aimed at aligning her benefits with those of former first lady Kovambo Nujoma.

"Kindly be informed that the reduction of staff and cars was to bring Geingos to the same level of Nujoma, which is in accordance with the approved administrative regulations," she says.

Cabinet has decided to reduce the number of staff members attached to Geingos from seven to three, while the number of state vehicles allocated to her has been reduced from three to two.

Presidency executive director Mateus Kaholongo says the decision will take effect on 1 June this year.

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Kaholongo adds that former president Sam Nujoma's widow Kavambo Nujoma's benefits will not be reduced as she is "the founding first lady".

A source close to the matter says some of the seven staff members attached to the former first lady's residence approached the labour commissioner last month alleging unfair dismissal and unfair labour practices.

The source says the workers claim they were not consulted before the decision to terminate their employment was taken.

The Former Presidents' Pension and Other Benefits Act of 2004 does not provide staff members or vehicles to a surviving spouse after the death of their spouse. These specific benefits are designated for the former president during their lifetime.

Kaholongo on Monday confirmed that Geingos' official vehicle allocation will be reduced from three to two, but that she would continue to receive state security protection based on assessments by the Namibian police inspector general.

"The inspector general will do a security assessment and determine the number of police officers that will be attached to her," he said.